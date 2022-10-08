Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Rail in northern Germany at a standstill due to technical issue

10/08/2022 | 03:40am EDT
BERLIN (Reuters) - German rail traffic in Northern Germany, including in the state of Lower Saxony and the city states of Bremen and Hamburg, was at a standstill on Saturday morning due to a technical problem, a spokesperson for operator Deutsche Bahn said.

The spokesperson said the cause was an issue with radio communication.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Sarah Marsh and Christian Ruettger; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
