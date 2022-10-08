Rail in northern Germany at a standstill due to technical issue
BERLIN (Reuters) - German rail traffic in Northern Germany, including in the state of Lower Saxony and the city states of Bremen and Hamburg, was at a standstill on Saturday morning due to a technical problem, a spokesperson for operator Deutsche Bahn said.
The spokesperson said the cause was an issue with radio communication.
