Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Rail in northern Germany disrupted by sabotage

10/08/2022 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of German railway Deutsche Bahn at Cologne-Bonn Airport

BERLIN (Reuters) -Rail traffic in northern Germany was disrupted for three hours on Saturday due to sabotage, German news agency dpa cited state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn as saying.

"Due to sabotage on cables that are indispensable for rail traffic, Deutsche Bahn had to stop rail traffic in the north this morning for nearly three hours," dpa cited a DB spokesperson as saying.

Neither state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn nor the Interior Ministry were immediately available for comment.

DB said on its Twitter page that rail traffic was still patchy in northern Germany on Saturday afternoon after coming to a standstill for several hours due to an issue with radio communications.

The disruptions are affecting rail services through the state of Lower Saxony as well as the city states of Bremen and Hamburg, with a knock-on effect to international rail journeys to Denmark and the Netherlands.

Citing sources in the security services, Der Spiegel magazine reported that cables for DB's communication network had been cut in two places. It was not clear whether this was an act of sabotage or was accidental damage, due for example to construction work, the magazine wrote.

Deutsche Bahn has become increasingly known in recent years for train delays and cancellations due to its creaking infrastructure.

But the disruption on Saturday raised alarm bells after NATO and the European Union last month stressed the need to protect critical infrastructure, after what they called acts of "sabotage" on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke and Christian Ruettger; Editing by Catherine Evans and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:41aN. Ireland's unionist DUP sceptical as post-Brexit talks resume
RE
08:34aNATO must do more to protect members against Russia -German defence minister
RE
08:13aChina c.bank: outstanding medium-term lending facility at 4.55…
RE
08:11aChina c.bank issued 400 bln yuan via medium-term lending facili…
RE
08:11aFrance not yet planning to ration petrol despite refinery strikes
RE
08:09aChina c.bank outstanding standing lending facility at 820 mln y…
RE
08:05aChina c.bank issues total of 969 mln yuan via standing lending…
RE
07:59aChina c.bank: outstanding pledged supplementary lending facilit…
RE
07:30aRail in northern Germany disrupted by sabotage
RE
07:29aDeutsche bahn says sabotage on cables indispensable for rail tra…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taiwan signals its chip firms will follow new U.S. rules on China
2Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine pla..
3NIO : Announces Details of its Expansion into German, Dutch, Danish and..
4Nissan presses partner Renault to sell down stake -WSJ
5Russian troops in Ukraine can get all necessary supplies via land and s..

HOT NEWS