Rail union representing 6,000 U.S. workers votes down labor deal

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Brotherhood of
Railroad Signalmen (BRS) representing more than 6,000 members
said Wednesday workers voted against ratifying a national
tentative agreement reached in mid-September, the second union
not to approve the deal.
Previously six of 12 unions voted to approve the deal. The
National Carriers’ Conference Committee, which representing
freight railroads in labor talks, said Wednesday it was
disappointed in the BRS vote, but said both sides have agreed to
maintain the status quo period until early December.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)