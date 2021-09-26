Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Railroad Catastrophe Lawyers From Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky Available To Discuss Fatal Amtrak Derailment In Montana

09/26/2021 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading railroad catastrophe lawyers from Saltz, Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, P.C., are responding to media inquiries today following yesterday's fatal multi-car derailment of Amtrak Empire Builder Train # 7 in Montana.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic mass-casualty incident," said SMB's trial attorneys and mass transportation safety advocates Robert J. Mongeluzzi and Jeffrey P. Goodman. "Based on our extensive experience representing victims of prior passenger rail disasters, we would expect that every safety protocol and practice associated with this Seattle-bound train's operation will be closely investigated by the National Transportation Board (NTSB) to ensure riders, crews, contractors and the general public that Amtrak is being operated as safely as possible."

Trial attorneys Mongeluzzi and Goodman served within Plaintiffs leadership in litigation following the 2015 fatal Amtrak 188 derailment in Philadelphia, and other Amtrak fatal accidents in Pennsylvania and South Carolina, and also the 2016 New Jersey Transit (NJT) fatal crash in Hoboken, NJ. They have consistently advocated for implementation of long delayed, advanced railroad safety technology, including Positive Train Control (PTC), which provides for automatic braking and switching systems.

Mr. Mongeluzzi said, "Speed, and any sign of excessive speed, along with signal and switching systems integrity, are among the numerous critical operating factors that will be closely examined by investigators."

Mr. Goodman added, "Preventable train accidents continue to occur across America, and will continue, until systems such as PTC are more fully and effectively implemented."

Contacts:
Robert J. Mongeluzzi / rmongeluzzi@smbb.com
Jeffrey P. Goodman / jgoodman@smbb.com
Steph Rosenfeld /steph@idadvisors.com / 215.514410

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/railroad-catastrophe-lawyers-from-saltz-mongeluzzi--bendesky-available-to-discuss-fatal-amtrak-derailment-in-montana-301385158.html

SOURCE Saltz, Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:27pNew York may tap National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers
RE
12:14pTHE LATEST : Pfizer close to big step toward kids' vaccine
AQ
12:01pCOLLEGE OF AMERICAN PATHOLOGISTS : Honors 31 Members/Residents at CAP21 Annual Meeting
BU
11:55aBP says nearly a third of its UK fuel stations running on empty
RE
11:51aRailroad Catastrophe Lawyers From Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky Available To Discuss Fatal Amtrak Derailment In Montana
PR
11:44aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S P A : Dybala off injured as Juventus labors to 3-2 win over Samp
AQ
11:43aROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Katapult Holdings, Inc. f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important October 26 Deadline in Securities Class Action – KPLT, KPLTW, FSRV, FSRVU, FSRVW
GL
11:32aRIO TINTO : Agreement in principle reached by Rio Tinto and Unifor Local 2301
PU
11:04aATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : Share Capital Increase Registered
AQ
11:01aITERUM THERAPEUTICS : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Iterum Therapeutics plc Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important October 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action - ITRM
PR
Latest news "Companies"