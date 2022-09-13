Advanced search
News:
Economy & Forex 
Economy

Railroad shutdown 'not acceptable' -White House

09/13/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
STORY: The push comes as Congress is feeling pressure to step in to avert a labor disruption that could occur as early as Friday if no deal is reached, with railroads saying a shutdown could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day. U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak on Tuesday began canceling trains on four long-distance routes and warned of further service cuts.

"A shutdown is not acceptable, it is not something that we want. It risks harming families, it risks harming businesses and whole communities," Jean-Pierre said.


