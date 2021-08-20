Rain falls at Greenland ice summit for first time on record

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Rain fell at the highest point on the
Greenland ice sheet last week for the first time on record,
another worrying sign of warming for the ice sheet already
melting at an increasing rate, scientists said on Friday.
"That's not a healthy sign for an ice sheet," said Indrani
Das, a glaciologist with Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty
Earth Observatory. "Water on ice is bad. … It makes the ice
sheet more prone to surface melt."
Not only is water warmer than the usual snow, it's also
darker -- so it absorbs more sunlight rather than reflecting it
away.
That meltwater is streaming into the ocean, causing sea
levels to rise. Already, melting from Greenland's ice sheet
--the world's second-largest after Antarctica's -- has caused
around 25% of global sea level rise seen over the last few
decades, scientists estimate https://www.reuters.com/article/us-climate-change-greenland/greenland-ice-sheet-shrinks-by-record-amount-climate-study-idUSKCN21X1UG.
That share is expected to grow, as global temperatures
increase.
The rain fell for several hours at the ice sheet's
3,216-metre summit on Aug. 14, where temperatures remained above
freezing for around nine hours, scientists at the U.S. National
Snow and Ice Data Center said.
Temperatures at the ice cap almost never lift above
freezing, but have now done so three times in less than a
decade.
In total, 7 billion tonnes of rain fell across Greenland
over three days, from Aug. 14 through Aug. 16 -- the largest
amount since records began in 1950.
The rain and high temperatures triggered extensive melting
across the island, which suffered a surface ice mass loss on
Aug. 15 that was seven times above the average for mid-August.
The record-breaking rain is the latest in a string of
warning signs about how climate change is affecting Greenland's
ice sheet.
Greenland experienced a massive melting event in late July,
when enough ice melted in a single day to cover the U.S. state
of Florida in 2 inches (5 cm) of water.
That melting event and last week's rain were both caused by
air circulation patterns which meant warm, moist air temporarily
covered the island.
"This alarming rain at the summit of Greenland is not an
isolated event," said Twila Moon, deputy lead scientist with the
U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center.
Along with rising floods, fires, and other extremes, it is
one of many "alarm bells" signalling the need to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions, she said.
"We really have to stay laser-focused on adapting, as well
as reducing the potential for those to become truly
devastating."
