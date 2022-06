More than 600 firefighters supported by helicopters are still working to put out the remaining flames.

Neighbours from 18 villages in the area were able to return to their homes during the morning.

In Catalonia, firefighters who were trying to bring a fire under control in Baldomar said more than 11 aircrafts are being used to stop the fire.

Temperatures drastically dropped in Spain on Sunday, helping raise humidity in the areas where emergency services are working to put out the flames.