RainFocus Receives Highest Score in Current Offering Category in B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions Report by Independent Research Firm

03/08/2021 | 02:46pm EST
Lehi, UT, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainFocus, the leading event marketing and management platform, announced today that it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021. RainFocus believes the strength of its platform is demonstrated by its highest-ranked current offering category score. 

Forrester, one of the most influential independent research and advisory firms in the world, has evaluated various platforms in the B2B marketing events management space and recognized the 14 most significant vendors. According to the report, “…marketing events management software customers should look for providers that handle hybrid events faultlessly.” To determine each solution’s ranking, the Forrester report evaluated each platform on their current offering, market presence, and strategy. The Forrester report notes, “RainFocus’ capabilities for agenda management, session engagement, nonspeaker content sharing, lead management, event data management, and communications stand apart in this market.” RainFocus received the highest possible scores in the criteria of:

  • Event Registration and Management
  • Attendee Engagement
  • Video or Content Delivery
  • Session Engagement
  • Integrations
  • Lead Management
  • Event Communications
  • Production/Rental Services
  • Platform Training and Support

 

Here you can find the full report.


“While we were confident based on feedback from clients and partners that RainFocus is currently the strongest offering for virtual and physical events on the market, we are thrilled to see we received the highest score in the current offering category in the report,” said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. “We believe receiving the highest score in the current offering category validates our proven ability to solve the needs for the most complex and modern enterprise event requirements in the industry today and strengthens our position as the best equipped to build for the future.”

According to the Forrester report, “…[RainFocus’] customer references for high-visibility digital events praised RainFocus’ scalability and bandwidth…” The report also notes that “[RainFocus] boasts among the broadest list of out-of-the-box technology integrations, training and support services, and native onsite production and rentals services, making it an all-in-one contender for hybrid events leadership when in-person returns.”

The Forrester report explains “RainFocus executives now count Oracle Openworld, VMworld, Cisco Live, and several marquee IBM events among their successes because they combine data management savvy with a deep understanding of the events business.” RainFocus’ capability in leading customers through their digital transformations with an authoritative understanding of feedback collection shows as Lindy Dukes, Director of Event Tools & Technology at IBM, puts it:

“Looking at the solution and going through the demonstrations it’s clear RainFocus has a modern application. The workflows are very intuitive and very different from what I think some of their competitors have, how they lay out each of the modules and each of the applications that live within the environment...We looked at it both from an admin perspective, as well as a client perspective, and it was really clear that it was going to represent IBM well.”

RainFocus' success in 2020 is demonstrated with these performance indicators: 

  • 380% Growth in Events 
  • 3.2M+ Business Users 
  • Localized Experiences Across 165+ Countries 
  • 218% User Growth
  • 99.99+% Uptime 
  • 6M+ Session Engagements

 
RainFocus’ roadmap is designed to bring together all audiences, virtually and physically, for seminars to massive conferences in one easy-to-use, data-rich, and fully-integrated platform. JR Sherman notes, “With this highly intentional, yet flexible system, RainFocus aims to provide options and packages—rather than just a list of features—that allow clients to deploy immersive and integrated virtual, hybrid, and on-demand experiences with ease. The end goal is to enable clients to maximize their hybrid event portfolios by driving attendance, engagement, and satisfaction across all touchpoints of the customer lifecycle. At RainFocus, we focus every dollar on driving the evolution of this industry through strategy and roadmap collaboration with leading global brands and innovators."

​​With this sustained effort, RainFocus is constantly evolving to meet customer and partner needs and empowering clients to do the same in delivering unparalleled experiences for attendees, exhibitors, and speakers at their world-class events.


Here you can find the full report.

 

About RainFocus

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing and management platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activation, and on-site experiences from a single dashboard. Save time, increase engagement, and maximize event value for every event regardless of whether they are virtual, physical, or hybrid.


Brian Gates
RainFocus
brian.gates@rainfocus.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
