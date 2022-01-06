Rainier Partners Invests in Wilmar Corporation

Rainier Partners today announced an investment in Wilmar Corporation and its subsidiaries (“Wilmar” or “the Company”). Headquartered in Kent, WA, Wilmar is a leading supplier, distributor, and category manager of tools and equipment to the automotive aftermarket and other industries. Rainier’s investment will help accelerate Wilmar’s growth in additional product categories, end markets, and geographies, while preserving the Company’s unique culture and customer focus.

Jon Cantalini, CEO of Wilmar said: “The entire Wilmar team has played an important role in establishing our reputation for quality products and exceptional service. We look forward to building upon that foundation with the partnership and support of Rainier, who understands both our business and our culture.”

Commenting on the transaction, Alex Rolfe, Managing Partner of Rainier, said: “Over the last 25 years, the Cantalini family and the Wilmar management team have built the Company into a market leader with an excellent reputation. We’re honored to be their partner and join them for the next phase of growth.”

Jon Altman, Managing Partner of Rainier, added: “We see tremendous opportunity for the Company and look forward to continuing Wilmar’s long history of partnership with its customers. The additional resources, capital, and expertise Rainier provides will support both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.”

The Cantalini family will retain a significant ownership interest in the Company alongside Rainier.

ABOUT WILMAR CORPORATION

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Kent, WA, Wilmar is a supplier, distributor, and category manager of specialty tools, hand tools, and equipment for over 750 customers in the automotive aftermarket, hardware, farm and fleet, and industrial end markets. From wrenches to grease guns and branded products to private label offerings, Wilmar works with customers to develop, source, planogram, and manage a comprehensive catalog of products. www.wilmarcorp.com

ABOUT RAINIER PARTNERS

Founded in 2020 and based in Seattle, WA, Rainier Partners is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market businesses. Rainier’s principals have deep experience profitably growing businesses in its four focus sectors: business services, financial services, industrial services, and consumer services. Rainier’s approach is to partner with owners and management teams and proactively support them to generate value and accelerate profit growth. www.rainierpartners.com

