STORY: Tens of thousands of revelers attending the annual Burning Man festival were left stranded in the mud after a severe rainstorm.

With access to-and-from the event site blocked off, attendees were being asked to shelter in place...

and conserve food and water.

On Sunday (September 3) Nevada authorities said they were investigating one death.

In a statement, the local sheriff's office said that the death happened during a (quote) "rain event" on Saturday.

They did not provide further details about the death or release the person's identity.

Access to and from Black Rock City, the event site, was closed "for the remainder of the event," according to social media posts.

Reder: "I mean everything is pretty quiet. There's a camp here, looks like they have a makeshift kitchen here, so they're feeding people."

Paul Reder is a Burning Man festival-goer.

Reder: "Everyone seems to be in fairly good spirits. I'm sure that there's other stories besides mine that are not so great, but I think in general the sense is that people help each other out. People, you know, help each other with housing, with food, supplies. So, I think there's a general sense that, you know, this is going to end very soon and the gates will open and we'll all be on our way home."

Every year, more than 60,000 participants travel to and from the remote area in northwest Nevada, according to the event's website.

Attendees gather in the temporary city to make art, dance, and enjoy community at a cost of $575 per person for a regular ticket.

The festival gets its name from its culminating event, the burning of a large wooden structure called the Man on the penultimate night.

The gathering, which originated as a small function in 1986 on a San Francisco beach, is now also attended by celebrities and social media influencers.