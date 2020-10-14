Rajasthan Royals : Implement RightEye's Advanced Dynamic Vision Technology to Improve Players' Performance

Dynamic vision testing and training system aims to provide elite cricketers with competitive edge.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR), an Indian Premier League foundational cricket team, has adopted RightEye's Dynamic Vision testing technology and Dynamic Vision Trainer to improve its players' sports vision and gain a competitive edge that will differentiate the team from the rest of the pack.

Elite sports teams require their athletes to perform at the peak of their potential. Exceptional dynamic vision is critical for cricket players to excel in a sport that requires superior ball tracking, visual speed, and visual processing skills. The ability to see an object in space and understand how fast and where it is traveling is paramount for athletes' success.

As the Royals prepare for the upcoming IPL season in Dubai, most players on the team have already been tested. "The fast-paced sport of cricket demands that our players have outstanding dynamic vision," said Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum. "Plus, we play under floodlights, which introduces another element requiring the athletes to react and adjust accordingly. With RightEye's innovative technology we can go even further to gain a competitive edge and offer our players a unique opportunity to strengthen their on-field performance. These are vision skills that every cricketer should be measuring regardless of skill level, which we will be implementing with our first XI as well as our junior teams."

The FDA-approved RightEye Vision System™ tracks the amplitude and velocity of rapid, involuntary, and oscillatory ocular movements, measuring changes with eye movement. The system records, analyses, and reports eye movements in real time – without goggles, headgear or other invasive wearables. The revolutionary solution will let the Royals design a customized program to ensure improved dynamic vision translates to on-field wins. The RightEye system is portable, and the tests can be administered in 5 minutes or less.

"By implementing RightEye's Sports Vision EyeQ, our trainers can identify opportunities to strengthen each athlete’s performance,” noted John Gloster, Royals physiotherapist. "The non-invasive, objective test quickly and easily analyses eye movement, brain processing, and reaction time so we can develop a cricket-specific training plan with the Sports Vision Trainer to enhance players' reaction time."

In sports, 20/20 vision is not the whole story. RightEye technology objectively identifies areas of players' dynamic vision for improvement. The Royals are confident that this competitive edge will ensure their athletes' peak performance.

About the Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals, affectionately known as “the Royals” or “RR” have been one of the most loved franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a vociferous and loyal fan base. The champions of the inaugural 2008 season have been the epitome of fighting spirit in the IPL. Being the harbingers of innovation, Rajasthan Royals are the team that have embodied the Moneyball way and have been at the forefront of driving talent at the highest level.

Steering ahead in their royal pink and blue, Rajasthan Royals have fans from across the globe. With an array of Indian and foreign stars such as Rahul Dravid, Sanju Samson, Shane Warne, Steve Smith, and Ben Stokes as part of their rich history, the Royals have constantly been a force to be reckoned with both on and off the field.

For more information, visit https://www.rajasthanroyals.com/

About RightEye LLC

RightEye LLC is an eye movement behaviour biomarker company using eye-tracking technology to revolutionize health care and vision performance through innovative vision tests and vision training programs. RightEye technology supports sports organizations, health care providers, and educational institutions in assessing patients’ visual dysfunction, concussions, reading disorders, and athletic performance issues with evidence-based, metrics-driven methodology. Using a cloud-based platform, RightEye provides data-rich reports offering an objective, measurable way to view eye movement quality and monitor treatment success. RightEye’s Dynamic Vision Trainer provides an effective oculomotor training program that doctors oversee. Customers include professional and amateur sports teams, vision care providers, hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, and the U.S. military.

For more information, visit www.RightEye.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

