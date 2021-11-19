Log in
Raleigh Hot Tub Dealership Opens New Showroom to the Public

11/19/2021 | 05:31pm EST
Custom Backyard Spaces is making hydrotherapy accessible and affordable to homeowners in the Triangle with the grand opening of their hot tub showroom.

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a brand new hot tub store, Custom Backyard Spaces is dedicated to helping homeowners improve their health and wellbeing as well as their property values. To make it easier for customers to find the right hot tub and exercise swim spas for their home and health needs, Custom Backyard Spaces is excited to announce the grand opening of their brand new hot tub showroom in Raleigh, North Carolina featuring various hot tub and swim spa models on display. 

To celebrate the grand opening, all hot tubs featured at the showroom are $2,000 off their regular price and include a free cover and free local delivery in the Triangle area until the end of 2021. 

"Having a showroom provides customers with the opportunity to see each model up close, get a better understanding of the features each model offers, and envision how each model will look at their home. More importantly, because our showroom is open for the public, customers can come in to check out our hot tub models and ask questions to make sure they feel comfortable with their hot tub shopping decisions." - Richard Horvath, owner. 

"Regardless of which spa our customers choose, they can feel confident that they are choosing a high-quality hot tub. Our hot tubs are known for their high-end technical features, including innovative water purification systems, convenient electronic integrations, and versatile massage jets, and because we offer convenient payment plans, owning one is more accessible and affordable than ever." 

Owning a hot tub is becoming increasingly popular among homeowners. While some see a hot tub for entertainment purposes or seek to transform their yard into a soothing oasis, even more people are relying on hot tubs as a natural and holistic solution to modern health concerns. On our website, designed by ecommerce website developers TheeCommerce, you can read more information and data showing that soaking in a spa offers a variety of wellness benefits, including: 

  • Stress relief and relaxation
  • Easing muscle tension and pain
  • Improved sleep
  • Improved cardiovascular health
  • Lowered blood pressure

About Custom Backyard Spaces: 
Custom Backyard Spaces is a leading hot tub, swim spa, and outdoor sauna dealer serving Raleigh, Wake Forest and the surrounding area. Our hot tub showroom is open from 9:00 am - 6:00 pm Monday-Friday, and from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays. Walk-ins are welcome, but to ensure personalized, one-on-one attention or after-hour appointments, please call 919-444-8500 or visit CustomBackyardSpaces.com to schedule an appointment. 
 

HOT NEWS