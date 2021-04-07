Raley's : Releases First-Ever Impact Report

Report details the company’s extensive initiatives to positively impact their people, communities and planet

Raley’s released their first annual Impact Report today, highlighting the organization’s actions in 2020 to support their purpose of changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time.

“Our first Impact Report exemplifies our team’s dedication to prioritizing purpose over profit and our commitment to serving multiple bottom lines,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President & CEO. “We are committed to being more than a grocery store, so it is both rewarding and humbling to see the progress we were able to make this past year to change the way the world eats and positively impact the communities we serve.”

As detailed in the report, Raley’s efforts and initiatives in 2020 were aimed at nourishing their purpose, people, communities and the planet. Highlights of Raley’s inaugural Impact Report include:

Changing the Way We Eat:

Opened the first Raley’s O-N-E Market, a unique shopping destination focused on wellness education and offering a highly curated assortment of products that meet high standards of health, nutrition and sustainability.

Continued outpacing the competition in sales of better-for-you items in categories such as clean label, grain free, non-GMO, keto, plant based, organic and nutrient dense.

Responding to COVID-19:

Invested more than $60 million in enhanced safety protections.

Hired and trained over 9,000 new team members.

Provided more than $15 million to team members through appreciation pay and bonuses.

Donated $200,000 to purchase devices and internet access to allow students in low-income districts to complete schoolwork at home.

Community Investment:

Raised over $9 million, the equivalent of 6,482,118 meals, for 12 Feeding America aligned food banks through Raley’s Food For Families.

Donated over $1 million in funds to causes and organizations to empower current and future generations to live healthier and happier lives.

Issued $700,000 in Extra Credit grants to 48 schools and districts for programs that promote nutrition education, teach food literacy, address food insecurity, provide physical safety and directly impact students’ mental, emotional and physical well-being.

Sustainable and Responsible Operations:

Diverted over 70% of all waste companywide from landfills.

Donated 4.8 million pounds of food via Raley’s food rescue program.

Continued commitment to and focus on ethical supply chain practices.

In addition to detailing the impact made throughout the past year, the report charts Raley’s course for the future by setting goals for 2021 and beyond. Raley’s intends to publish an Impact Report annually moving forward to transparently report progress toward these goals.

To learn more about Raley’s overall environmental, social and governance efforts and to download the full report, visit www.purpose.raleys.com.

About Raley’s

Raley’s is a privately-owned and family-operated customer experience grocery company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Raley’s stores are the destination for the best fresh products, affordable offerings and personalized service. The company’s commitment to infusing life with health and happiness by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time, has made it a trusted source for food, nutrition, and wellness. Raley’s strives to enhance transparency and education in the food system in order to help customers make more informed, healthy food choices. Raley’s operates 124 stores under six banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Food Source and Market 5-ONE-5. Making healthier offerings accessible to everyone, Raley’s has expanded beyond the store to operate grocery curbside pick-up and delivery in their nearby communities. Visit at www.raleys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005882/en/