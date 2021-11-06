Rallies in Sydney, Melbourne protest against Australia's climate policy

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 people
demonstrated on Saturday in Australia's biggest cities of Sydney
and Melbourne to protest against the government's climate
policies and the strategies it offered at a U.N. climate summit
in Glasgow.
Sydney's first legal protest after a months-long COVID-19
lockdown saw about 1,000 people march in support of global
action day for climate justice, a worldwide movement mobilised
during the COP26 meeting.
"We're all out here to show that we want more from our
government," said Georgia, one of the protesters.
Marchers carried signs reading, "We need human change, not
climate change" and "Code Red for Humanity", in images shown by
media.
A week of government speeches and pledges at the two-week
gathering in Glasgow brought promises to phase out coal, slash
emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane and cut
deforestation.
Australia, however, has rejected the global methane pledge
and campaigners and pressure groups have not been impressed by
the commitments of other world leaders.
"The COP 26 agreements were happening and it's not turning
out the best for Australia at the moment," added Georgia, the
Sydney protester, who gave only one name.
Melbourne's protest was smaller than Sydney's, with just a
few hundred people turning out for a rally that featured a giant
koala bear emitting plumes of smoke, and protesters dressed as
skeletons on bikes.
Several smaller events were held elsewhere in Australia.
Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg was among thousands
of young campaigners who marched in Glasgow on Friday, demanding
urgent action.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)