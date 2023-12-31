STORY: Demonstrator Tair Kadosh said it was the job of all Israelis to show support for those whose loved ones are still held captive in Gaza, while Ofir Shem expressed how much he missed his friends who were taken hostage.

"I'm afraid that the government of Israel has prioritized otherwise its political ambitions, and the hostages is not on the top priorities," said protester Molly Manekar. "In order to release these hostages, a ceasefire must be taking place. There's no other way," she added.

Jossef Avi Yair Engel, whose kidnapped grandchild was released in November, said many Palestinians lived in his kibbutz before Hamas' October 7 attack and had a good relationship with the Israeli residents. "What happened on the seventh of October, I don't, I cannot understand... The question now is we have to bring them home now, all of them."

The protest took place next to the building of the Israeli Defence Ministry, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference, saying Israel must take full control of the Gaza Strip border corridor with Egypt to ensure a "demilitarization" of the area.