Ramaphosa says S.Africa needs fundamental change to tackle economic woes

02/10/2022 | 01:30pm EST
South Africa's Ramaphosa delivers state of the nation address, in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that his country needed a fundamental change to revive economic growth and tackle endemic poverty, inequality and unemployment that have been worsened by chronic power cuts and COVID-19.

Addressing the many troubles that have plagued Africa's most industrialised nation in the past decade in his State of the Nation speech, Ramaphosa singled out its unreliable power supply as one of the most egregious threat to long term prosperity.

Ramaphosa said there was a need to address the immediate crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to create conditions for long-lasting development. He added that his other aims for 2022 included overcoming covid-19, infrastructure rollout, increasing local production and creating jobs.

"The present situation that we are in now of deep poverty, unemployment and inequality is unacceptable," he said, promising to prioritise improving South Africa's generating capacity.

"Fundamental reforms are needed to revive economic growth in our country."

South Africa will commence the public auction of high frequency digital spectrum within one month, aimed at expanding access to fast Internet services that remain costly to the majority of the population, the president said.

One promising sector he highlighted was cannabis, adding that the goverment wants to grow its nascent domestic cannabis industry as it looks to tap global demand and grow local production and exports, which he said had the potential to create 130,000 jobs.

"We are streamlining the regulatory process so that hemp and cannabis can thrive as it does in other countries," he said.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Emma Rumney and Wendell Roelf; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
