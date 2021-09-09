Rampiva Partners With George Jon for Professional Services to Support Global Customer Base

NEW YORK & CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rampiva, the e-discovery market's breakthrough orchestration tool and accelerator driving advanced processing and reporting for Nuix users worldwide, is proud to announce a partnership with George Jon, the global pioneer in e-discovery managed services. George Jon will deliver professional consulting services and 24/7 platform oversight to Rampiva clients, ensuring that infrastructure/application performance, scaling and support augment the functionality of Rampiva's dynamic automation tools.

George Jon will provide multiple high-level, customer-centric service offerings to include:

Assessments & Consulting . George Jon can assess client environments and build a solution framework to define the current state, identify gaps, and deliver short- and long-term recommendations to optimize Rampiva functionality.

. George Jon can assess client environments and build a solution framework to define the current state, identify gaps, and deliver short- and long-term recommendations to optimize Rampiva functionality. Installs/Upgrades . George Jon works hand in hand with Rampiva developers to establish best practices for installing, configuring, upgrading, and testing the application to ensure peak performance.

. George Jon works hand in hand with Rampiva developers to establish best practices for installing, configuring, upgrading, and testing the application to ensure peak performance. Workflow Configuration & Optimization . George Jon works with Rampiva and Rampiva clients to configure and optimize processing workflows according to client needs and to ensure peak throughput.

. George Jon works with Rampiva and Rampiva clients to configure and optimize processing workflows according to client needs and to ensure peak throughput. Application Management. George Jon provides comprehensive problem-solving and protective oversight for live environments, employing automated tools, application best practices, and industry-leading engineers to eliminate costly errors and potential threats before they can affect system performance.

"Our goal is to deliver confidence and optimized performance to Rampiva customers through professional services that augment everyday production," says Adam Chardukian, COO at George Jon. "Rampiva makes an industry-defining, performance-enhancing product. We simply work to make application management and administration easier, less expensive, faster, and better, delivering value-added peace of mind that saves money and drives profits."

George Jon eliminates the complexities of platform management, allowing Rampiva users to:

Maintain control of data and projects without having to also staff expensive experts.

Leverage best-in-class automation and administration from the time of implementation.

Focus on their core business while allowing proven market leaders to manage their mission-critical technology.

"Rampiva is all about making high-quality data processing and analytics more accessible," says Bill Potter VP of Sales & Marketing at Rampiva. "The George Jon team is a real accelerator for Rampiva clients because they bring proven expertise in application launch, workflow configuration, productivity management, as well as 24/7 support. Clients get to jumpstart their department with an optimized and maximized system Day 1."

About Rampiva Global

Rampiva is a global software company developing automation, reporting, and business process management software for data processing and review platforms. Through intuitive and powerful products, Rampiva reduces barriers and provides legal teams with the insights required to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Rampiva's legal solutions are a force multiplier and accelerator for e-discovery and forensics teams around the world, including Fortune 500 corporations, government regulatory agencies, top advisory and AmLaw 100 firms, and prominent legal service and digital forensics vendors. Learn more at rampiva.com.

About George Jon

George Jon is a niche technology solutions and consulting firm focusing solely on the e-discovery, Investigations and Governance industries. We work behind the scenes, as a consultant to the industry consultants, to optimize the technology platforms and support operations of their information governance and eDiscovery practices. Our commitment to a 15-minute response for all platform-related support, coupled with our proprietary best practices around platform architecture, design and configuration results in performant, scalable, fault-tolerant environments for global corporations, leading law firms, government agencies, and industry service providers/hosting companies. Learn more at georgejon.com.

