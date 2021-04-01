Log in
Ramsey Solutions : and Mint Mobile Celebrate National Financial Literacy Month With Teacher Appreciation Giveaway

04/01/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Ramsey Solutions recognizes that teachers are among the unsung heroes of the past year. To honor their hard work, the company is launching a Teacher Appreciation Giveaway during National Financial Literacy Month in April. The giveaway is an opportunity for Ramsey Solutions to raise awareness about teaching personal finance to the next generation, while recognizing the tremendous contribution teachers make all year long.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005594/en/

To honor the hard work of teachers, Ramsey Solutions is launching a Teacher Appreciation Giveaway during National Financial Literacy Month in April. (Graphic: Business Wire)

From April 1 through 30, pre-K-12th grade teachers can register at ramseyteachergiveaway.com for a chance to win. There will be two $5,000 winners and three $1,000 winners.

“Teachers have faced formidable challenges in the past year,” said Jim King, executive vice president of Ramsey Education. “Despite the many obstacles, they keep doing what they do best – preparing young people for the world, and that includes teaching young people how to handle money through Foundations in Personal Finance. We’re excited to show our appreciation to them and all teachers. They certainly deserve it.”

The Ramsey Solutions Teacher Appreciation Giveaway is generously sponsored by Mint Mobile, the affordable, premium wireless service that you buy online. Mint Mobile believes in making smart, educated decisions with your money, which directly aligns with the core principles taught in Ramsey Education’s Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum.

“We’re huge fans of teachers!” said Mint Mobile Chief Marketing Officer, Aron North. “It’s very exciting to partner with a program that gives us an opportunity to recognize teachers. We recognize their impact and truly appreciate all they do.”

Ramsey Education’s Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum has been taught to more than five million students in middle schools, high schools and universities across the country. The turn-key curriculum is easy to use and meets standards and benchmarks in all 50 states, as well as Jump$tart national standards. Through lessons, ready-to-teach activities, and engaging video content, Foundations in Personal Finance teaches students how to budget, save and invest – lessons that stay with them for a lifetime.

For more information about Mint Mobile visit Mintmobile.com

For more information about Foundations in Personal Finance, go to ramseyeducation.com.

About Ramsey Education

Ramsey Education is a division of Ramsey Solutions, a company committed to empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership and personal development using Biblically based, commonsense principles and education. Every day, Ramsey Solutions reaches millions with nationally syndicated radio shows and columns, #1 national best-selling books, products and courses and industry-renowned podcasts and video channels. Ramsey Solutions’ world-class speakers and authors give inspiration, practical advice and hope to audiences across the country. Recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of best places to work in the country, Ramsey Solutions and its team of more than 950 are dedicated to doing work that matters. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2021
