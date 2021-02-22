Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rand Capital Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

02/22/2021 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) (“Rand”), a business development company, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that same day to review its results and discuss its corporate strategies. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call
   Monday, March 8, 2021
   1:30 p.m. Eastern Time
   Phone: (201) 689-8263
   Webcast: https://ir.randcapital.com/ir-calendar

A telephonic replay will be available from 4:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Monday, March 15, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13715235. The webcast replay will be available in the investors section at www.randcapital.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally-managed Business Development Company (BDC) with a wholly-owned subsidiary licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or up to $5 million in EBITDA. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: https://www.randcapital.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aDANONE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:51aTESLA : Bitcoin plunges after weekend climb to record high
RE
08:51aSWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
08:51aKRAFT HEINZ : Commences Cash Tender Offer for Up To $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price of Certain of its Outstanding Notes
BU
08:51aTHE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Willis Towers Watson plc
DJ
08:50aSGL CARBON : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
08:50aSCOUT24 : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:50aTHE LATEST : Sanofi to produce 12M vaccines for rival company
AQ
08:50aAtico Restarts Mining Operations at El Roble, Intercepts Massive Sulfide Extension at La Plata and Provides Exploration plans for 2021
GL
08:50aNewcore Gold Ltd. Discusses The Potential of Its Enchi Gold Project with The Stock Day Podcast
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S PLC : G4S : Allied Universal wins G4S auction with $5.3 billion bid, beating GardaWorld
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin slips sharply from record highs
3ALPHA BANK A.E. : ALPHA BANK A E : to sell 10.8 billion euro portfolio to Davidson Kempner
4VARTA AG : VARTA : Berenberg is now Neutral
5EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares drop on inflation risk concerns; Lagarde speech eyed

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ