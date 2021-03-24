Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rand Capital Congratulates ACV Auctions Inc. on Successful IPO

03/24/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:RAND) (“Rand”) and the management team extend their congratulations to the ACV Auctions Inc. team on their successful initial public offering (“IPO”) today.

Pete Grum, President and CEO of Rand Capital, stated, “As an early investor in ACV, we are proud to have been a part of their success and offer our heartfelt congratulations for the fast-pace at which they have developed their technology and advanced their business. We were happy to support management and their vision to change the world of the wholesale automobile marketplace. Importantly, they too are a Buffalo-based company and this is a great day for Buffalo!”

Rand invested in ACV Auctions acquiring Series Seed II Preferred stock in August 2016. Following the IPO, Rand now holds 590,580 shares of ACV’s common stock.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL
Rand Capital (Nasdaq:RAND) is an externally-managed Business Development Company (BDC) with a wholly-owned subsidiary licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: https://www.randcapital.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:32pRELMADA THERAPEUTICS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:31pFATHOM  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:31pJ.C. Flowers Announces Sale Of Chi-X Asia Pacific To Cboe Global Markets
PR
05:31pTech Down As Rotation Activity Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:30pENERGY RECOVERY, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:30pBIOATLA  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:30pGN STORE NORD A/S  : Major shareholder notification – BlackRock, Inc.
AQ
05:30pKKR  : Prices $500,000,000 of 4.625% Subordinated Notes Due 2061
BU
05:30pPurpose Investments Inc. Announces 2021 First Quarter Distributions for Purpose Specialty Lending Trust
GL
05:29pSILEX  : GLE Presentation to US Nuclear Industry Council
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yellen open to U.S. banks paying dividends, repurchasing stock
2EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
3Despite best efforts, the message is not getting through
4SONY CORPORATION : SONY : GameStop tumbles 34% as Reddit darling mulls share sale
5Intel to spend $20 billion on U.S. chip plants as CEO challenges Asia dominance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ