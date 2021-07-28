Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rand McNally CTO Yusuf Ozturk Joins Third Summit to Build New Tools for $100-Billion Creator Economy

07/28/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ozturk will manifest the company’s large-scale vision to build SaaS platforms, APIs and integrated finance applications that change how the creative economy operates

Yusuf Ozturk, formerly the chief technology officer at the transportation technology titan Rand McNally, is joining the executive team at Third Summit as CTO. Ozturk will manage Third Summit’s R&D teams as they build out its flagship platform, Alteon, as well as a new platform for on-demand payments, with an eye toward scalability, innovation and patent development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005798/en/

Former Rand McNally CTO Yusuf Ozturk has joined Third Summit to spearhead new solutions for the creator economy. (Photo: Business Wire)

Former Rand McNally CTO Yusuf Ozturk has joined Third Summit to spearhead new solutions for the creator economy. (Photo: Business Wire)

At Rand McNally, Ozturk managed the company’s global R&D teams and spearheaded cloud-based SaaS platforms, mobile apps, logistics software and after-market tablets and wireless headsets for commercial fleets and drivers. Before that, he worked as VP of engineering at Navteq, which was acquired by Nokia and became HERE, a global location data and technology company. He previously was the director of business systems at Music Now, acquired by AOL, and the technical manager at Cars.com.

Ozturk, who has a PhD in computer science from Northwestern University, will focus on ensuring scalability for Alteon, a comprehensive ecosystem for production professionals. This includes Alteon Cloud, a platform that combines high-speed file transfer with cloud storage and tools for remote collaboration, including link sharing and integration with commonly used editing suites. Ozturk likens the scalability and security of Alteon, which leverages IBM, to the products and systems he built in his career. He also understands the payment space well, having overseen the development of SaaS platforms that focused on payments and sales at Rand McNally.

“Alteon has the power to change the whole creative economy,” Ozturk said of his new position. “When I look at how creative people manage their content, how clients pay their contractors, how there aren’t enough robust digital communities for creative individuals—all these aspects, solved in one ecosystem, can truly redefine what it means to be a creative professional.”

Ozturk will also encourage Third Summit’s engineers to develop intellectual property, having extensive firsthand knowledge of the patent process. As an owner of several patents himself, Ozturk understands the process and value in fostering innovation among all team members. He is also eager to help develop a 24/7 development model, so global teams based around the world can complement and continue the work being done at Third Summit’s Manhattan headquarters.

“Yusuf understands how big our vision is,” said Matt Cimaglia, co-founder & CEO of Third Summit. “More importantly, he is able to articulate that vision to engineers in terms that focus on innovation, problem-solving and personal development. As we expand beyond the U.S., we will rely on his deep experience scaling companies and products for a global audience.”

About Alteon

Alteon is a SaaS platform that makes it easier for creatives, brands and studios and to work together. By leveraging A.I. and cloud technology, this comprehensive production ecosystem tackles key pain points for production professionals by helping users collaborate seamlessly, handle payments faster and find work more easily. For more, visit alteon.io.

About Third Summit

Third Summit is assembling a collective of agile companies that offer enterprise-grade digital media and advertising solutions to the mainstream marketplace. As technology democratizes the media industry, Third Summit focuses on products that empower small businesses and independent freelancers to compete with larger multinational agencies and studios. For more, visit thirdsummit.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:29pRecording of Rover Metals Webinar Available
GL
12:28pGourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza to be in 25+ Grocery Stores Within the Week
GL
12:27pGoogle lifts Nasdaq as focus turns to Fed
RE
12:27pBARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:27pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
12:27pStilla Launches Access Program for Industry's First Six-Color Digital PCR System
BU
12:26pICE Canola Weakens in Thin Trade at Midday
DJ
12:26pSHARP : NEC Display Solutions' projector aimed at smaller movie screens
AQ
12:25pDuolingo valued at $6.5 bln as shares soar in debut
RE
12:25pVISIATIV : Sales growth of +11% in H1 2021 - Expansion of the Innovation Consulting business in the UK
AN
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3Deutsche Bank optimistic on revenues after profit beat
4US stocks tread water, dollar steady as investors await Fed
5THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A flurry of corporate results

HOT NEWS