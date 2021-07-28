Rand McNally CTO Yusuf Ozturk Joins Third Summit to Build New Tools for $100-Billion Creator Economy

Ozturk will manifest the company’s large-scale vision to build SaaS platforms, APIs and integrated finance applications that change how the creative economy operates

Yusuf Ozturk, formerly the chief technology officer at the transportation technology titan Rand McNally, is joining the executive team at Third Summit as CTO. Ozturk will manage Third Summit’s R&D teams as they build out its flagship platform, Alteon, as well as a new platform for on-demand payments, with an eye toward scalability, innovation and patent development.

At Rand McNally, Ozturk managed the company’s global R&D teams and spearheaded cloud-based SaaS platforms, mobile apps, logistics software and after-market tablets and wireless headsets for commercial fleets and drivers. Before that, he worked as VP of engineering at Navteq, which was acquired by Nokia and became HERE, a global location data and technology company. He previously was the director of business systems at Music Now, acquired by AOL, and the technical manager at Cars.com.

Ozturk, who has a PhD in computer science from Northwestern University, will focus on ensuring scalability for Alteon, a comprehensive ecosystem for production professionals. This includes Alteon Cloud, a platform that combines high-speed file transfer with cloud storage and tools for remote collaboration, including link sharing and integration with commonly used editing suites. Ozturk likens the scalability and security of Alteon, which leverages IBM, to the products and systems he built in his career. He also understands the payment space well, having overseen the development of SaaS platforms that focused on payments and sales at Rand McNally.

“Alteon has the power to change the whole creative economy,” Ozturk said of his new position. “When I look at how creative people manage their content, how clients pay their contractors, how there aren’t enough robust digital communities for creative individuals—all these aspects, solved in one ecosystem, can truly redefine what it means to be a creative professional.”

Ozturk will also encourage Third Summit’s engineers to develop intellectual property, having extensive firsthand knowledge of the patent process. As an owner of several patents himself, Ozturk understands the process and value in fostering innovation among all team members. He is also eager to help develop a 24/7 development model, so global teams based around the world can complement and continue the work being done at Third Summit’s Manhattan headquarters.

“Yusuf understands how big our vision is,” said Matt Cimaglia, co-founder & CEO of Third Summit. “More importantly, he is able to articulate that vision to engineers in terms that focus on innovation, problem-solving and personal development. As we expand beyond the U.S., we will rely on his deep experience scaling companies and products for a global audience.”

About Alteon

Alteon is a SaaS platform that makes it easier for creatives, brands and studios and to work together. By leveraging A.I. and cloud technology, this comprehensive production ecosystem tackles key pain points for production professionals by helping users collaborate seamlessly, handle payments faster and find work more easily. For more, visit alteon.io.

About Third Summit

Third Summit is assembling a collective of agile companies that offer enterprise-grade digital media and advertising solutions to the mainstream marketplace. As technology democratizes the media industry, Third Summit focuses on products that empower small businesses and independent freelancers to compete with larger multinational agencies and studios. For more, visit thirdsummit.com.

