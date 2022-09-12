Rand, forint lead rally in emerging currencies as dollar wilts again

* Dollar losses support EM currencies
* Lira under pressure as CAD balloons
* Investors await India inflation reading
* EM stock index at over 1-week highs
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies gained
for a third consecutive session on Monday, as the dollar
weakened further ahead of key U.S. inflation data this week,
while an index of developing world equities hit a more than
one-week high.
The South African rand, the Hungarian forint
and the Polish zloty all rallied more than 1% against the
dollar, with investors awaiting U.S. consumer prices data on
Tuesday that might give the Federal Reserve room to slow the
pace of rate hikes at its Sept. 21 policy meeting.
The MSCI index of EM currencies rose for a
third consecutive session after sinking to a two-year low last
week.
"If the Fed hiking cycle is nearing a peak, that will give
some confidence that EMs could manage this increase in global
interest rates," said Per Hammarlund, chief EM strategist at SEB
in Stockholm.
The Czech crown also climbed versus the dollar, but
was little changed against the euro as data showed inflation
unexpectedly eased in August for the first time since June 2021,
providing the first signs of slowing price growth in central
Europe.
The Indian rupee also steadied ahead of an inflation
report that is expected to show consumer prices rose to an
annual 6.90% in August, compared with 6.71% in July.
The Turkish lira, however, came under pressure
as data showed the country's current account deficit in July
widened to a bigger-than-expected $4.01 billion. Economists had
forecast a deficit of $3.6 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
The lira, among the worst performing EM currencies so far
this year, was nearly flat at 18.23 per dollar, not far from its
all-time low of 18.40.
"Energy prices have come down a little bit now and that
should help, but also the tourist season is winding down and
will remove some of the income that Turkey has seen over the
last few months. So, there's still risk we're looking at a large
current account deficit going forward," said SEB's Hammarlund.
The International Monetary Fund is looking for ways to
provide emergency funding to countries facing war-induced food
price shocks and will discuss measures at an executive board
meeting on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
The wider MSCI EM equities index jumped 0.7% to
touch its highest since Sept. 1.
Bourses in Istanbul, Johannesburg, Warsaw
and Budapest gained between 0.9% and 2.3%, in
line with a rally in global stocks.
Aiding the gains was news that Ukrainian forces had
recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in just the past day,
after Russia acknowledged it was abandoning Izium, its main
stronghold in northeastern Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration plans next month to
broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used
for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, Reuters
reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Chinese markets were closed on Monday.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX
For TOP NEWS across emerging markets
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)