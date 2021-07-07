Randall Children's Hospital : Opens New Family Birth Center

Today, Legacy Health announces the opening of a new Family Birth Center at Randall Children’s Hospital, the most ambitious center of its kind in a generation and the most comprehensive, state-of-the art birth center in Oregon.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005044/en/

The most comprehensive state-of-the-art birth center in Oregon (Photo: Business Wire)

What separates this center from others are the forward-thinking, innovative ways medical expertise is conveniently brought to mothers and babies in the hospital. Obstetrician (O.B.) and pediatric specialists come to mothers and babies for every service they need; sub-specialists are called to provide care for mothers and babies within the same hospital setting, thus making it fast and easy for families to get the specialty care they need during their stay.

Featuring more than 48,000 square feet of beautifully-designed labor and delivery services for expectant mothers, babies and their families, the Family Birth Center provides everything Randall Children’s Hospital is known for: The widest range of exceptional labor and delivery services in the region, including specially trained maternal, fetal, and newborn health care professionals who can oversee any type of pregnancy regardless of circumstance. From low-risk pregnancies to high-risk pregnancies with unexpected complications, Randall Children’s Hospital provides all-encompassing, comprehensive birthing specialty services on one campus.

“Since I started delivering babies at Legacy Emanuel Hospital 47 years ago I have dreamed of having a facility that provides an environment as beautiful and supportive as the care delivered by the renowned staff working within it,” says Dr. Duncan Neilson, clinical vice president of women’s services for Legacy Health. “The design and beauty of this unit will inspire confidence and strength for the families who come to us for their childbirth care and will provide even more support to the multiple teams who are dedicated to helping these families during such important life events.”

The new Family Birth Center further highlights Randall Children’s Hospital’s leadership, expertise, and reputation in the field of pediatric care and its commitment to caring for the families of Portland and Southwest Washington. Families have full access to numerous subspecialties offered throughout the hospital, such as pediatric surgery, cardiology, and neurology.

Additionally, families have access to world-class surgical specialty and support services for baby and mother including interventional radiology, and in-house anesthesiologists - even trauma teams in the event of unexpected circumstances surrounding delivery.

The new Family Birth Center highlights the warm, thoughtful design work of ZGF Architects. This new campus extension welcomes family members to be part of the birth experience with a spacious waiting area and amenities such as a gym and movie theater.

Low-risk pregnancy

With over 1,700 annual deliveries, the new Family Birth Center offers personalized childbirth to accommodate a full range of birthing options, including midwifery services, water birth options, and nitrous oxide. Expectant parents can bring their own doula to join them in their birthing experience. The birth center’s stylish spa environment features 12 private rooms that offer panoramic views of Mt. Hood and downtown Portland, with soaking tubs available in all patient rooms.

Design teams took careful consideration when creating the look and feel of the birth center. The focus was to craft a relaxing, peaceful environment for families, emphasizing soft natural colors while reflecting elements of the Pacific Northwest through nature inspired textures and patterns. Medical equipment is discreetly hidden behind cabinetry—it’s there when needed but otherwise out of the way to create extra space for families in every room.

High-risk pregnancy

For parents who may be concerned about possible complications from a high-risk pregnancy, Randall Children’s Hospital offers the highest designated Level IV NICU care in Oregon and Southwest Washington. There are three dedicated operating rooms, three triage rooms, and a large pre-and post-recovery room with an infant stabilization room large enough to support up to three medical teams for multiple births.

In-house obstetricians coordinate with the patient’s O.B. provider and maternal fetal medicine team to ensure a continuum of care for every patient.

Babies born at Randall Children’s Hospital will receive care from the most highly trained neonatal specialists, including neonatologists, neonatal nurse practitioners, pediatricians, and a full newborn stabilization team available to ensure the optimal health of both mother and child.

“Those first hours and days after birth spent building healthy bonds are critical in the life of a child,” says Bronwyn Houston, president of Randall Children’s Hospital. “The pediatric care teams at Randall Children’s Hospital understand that creating a caring, nurturing, and culturally appropriate environment for mothers and babies can positively influence a lifetime of health outcomes for children and their families.”

Generous community and employee donors raised close to $1 million to support the new Family Birth Center at Randall Children’s Hospital.

About Legacy Health

Legacy Health is a locally owned, nonprofit health system driven by our mission to improve the health of those around us. We offer a unique blend of health services—from wellness and urgent care to dedicated children’s care and advanced medical centers. We care for patients of all ages when and where they need us across the Portland/Vancouver metro area and mid-Willamette Valley. With an eye toward a healthier community, our partnerships tackle vital issues such as housing and mental health. Legacy strives to help everyone live healthier and better lives, with the vision of being essential to the health of the region. For more information, visit www.legacyhealth.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005044/en/