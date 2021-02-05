Log in
Randy Thornton Named Chief Client Officer at Alacrity Solutions

02/05/2021 | 01:52pm EST
Industry Veteran to Lead Alacrity Through Next Phase of Growth

Alacrity Solutions Group, LLC (“Alacrity Solutions”), a recognized leader in providing insurance services in North America, welcomes Randy Thornton as Alacrity’s new Chief Client Officer.

Thornton joins Alacrity Solutions with over 20 years of experience in the insurance services industry across a number of leadership positions at Sedgwick, York Risk, and ICAT Managers. He has consistently worked to help clients solve their most critical problems and achieve their desired results.

“This is an exciting time for Alacrity Solutions and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the team. I look forward to expanding upon the growth and success that Alacrity has established within the industry and it is the perfect time in our evolution to do just that,” said Thornton.

“We are very excited to welcome Randy to Alacrity Solutions. Randy brings a rare combination of keen customer focus, strong business development acumen, and a strategic mindset, with the proven ability to inspire and lead others,” said Jim Pearl, CEO of Alacrity Solutions. “Randy will develop a best-in-class focus on the clients we serve, and will be instrumental in taking Alacrity into the next stage of growth.”

As the Chief Client Officer at Alacrity, Thornton will be responsible for developing and implementing a strategic client success roadmap, leading management and growth of current and new clients, and deploying best practices that position Alacrity to achieve growth goals. The sales, client services and marketing teams will report directly to Randy.

About Alacrity Solutions

Alacrity Solutions, based in Fishers, Indiana, is one of the largest independent providers of insurance claims management services in North America. Alacrity provides property, auto, and casualty claims adjustment services and staffing solutions, as well as a nationwide managed repair network, to national and regional insurance companies, MGAs, TPAs, self-insured corporations, and clients in the federal/state government sector. Kohlberg & Company, a New York-based private equity firm investing in businesses globally across the industrial manufacturing, consumer products, business, healthcare and financial services sectors, acquired a majority stake in Alacrity in 2019. For more information, visit: www.alacritysolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2021
