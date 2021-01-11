Log in
RangeForce : Partners with Managed Detection and Response Provider CRITICALSTART

01/11/2021 | 09:10am EST
RangeForce, the company that is revolutionizing cybersecurity training, today announced a partnership with Texas-based CRITICALSTART, a leading cybersecurity provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Under terms of the agreement, CRITICALSTART will provide the RangeForce interactive cybersecurity training platform to its customers.

RangeForce’s dual approach to cyber readiness combines cyberskills simulation modules with a fully integrated cyber range in a SaaS environment. This combination allows security professionals and teams to continually train and defend against real attacks in a hands-on and engaging environment.

“We are excited to partner with RangeForce to address the cybersecurity training needs of our customers,” said Tera Davis, Managing Director, CRITICALSTART. “Their approach to cyber simulation can fulfill the unique needs of organizations of all sizes.”

RangeForce customers usually start their journey with on-demand training modules delivered through role-based, prescriptive learning paths. From there, learners continue to take challenges that range from beginner to advanced capabilities to test their skills and report progress. RangeForce’s training is a cost-effective alternative to traditional training and on-premise cyber ranges.

“Skills training and readiness is crucially important to cybersecurity operations for all types of organizations,” said Jackson Thibodeau, Sr. Director of Channels at RangeForce. “At RangeForce, we have a strong commitment to the channel and CRITICALSTART has a reputation and presence that will help us deliver these solutions to customers in their region.”

About RangeForce

RangeForce makes creating highly skilled cybersecurity defenders simple, flexible, and fast for all enterprises. Powered by the industry’s first SaaS-based, integrated cybersecurity simulation and virtual cyber range, we help customers operationalize a security training program in hours, saving up to 65% over traditional training and up to $1M annually on hosted cyber ranges. RangeForce is revolutionizing cybersecurity training with its adaptive learning to rapidly train and cross-train DevOps, IT, and security professionals, while integrating best-of-breed solutions from a growing ecosystem of RangeForce partners. Train with us to build cyber resilience, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
