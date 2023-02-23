Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ransomware gang leaked Los Angeles student health records online

02/23/2023 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Hooded man holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected in this illustration picture

(Reuters) - Health records for about 2,000 current and former Los Angeles school students have been published to the dark web following a ransomware attack last year, the school district said in a statement on Wednesday.

The "assessment records," which could include mental health, attendance, disciplinary and academic results, were stolen in a September 2022 cyber attack, Jack Kelanic, a senior IT administrator for the district, told Reuters after an education news site posted redacted copies of purported student mental health records online.

The attacks were first widely reported last year, but the compromise of sensitive health records only came to light in recent days.

Last year, Los Angeles School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the Russian ransomware gang Vice Society had claimed responsibility for the hack and placed the material online in October.

According to The 74, an education focused news site, psychological evaluations containing large amounts of personally identifiable information were posted online about special education students, including their medical histories, academic performance and disciplinary records.

Ransomware attacks in recent years have impacted daily life across the world with hacks of school systems, healthcare providers and utilities damaging individual privacy and unexpectedly costing victim companies and organizations.

Cyber attacks on schools worsened after the COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of students online for virtual instruction while school systems' technology infrastructure may not have been ready.

Los Angeles Unified, the second largest school district in the United States, said its investigation is ongoing and that it continues to assess the September 2022 cyberattack.

Kelanic told Reuters that approximately 2,000 student assessment records "have been confirmed as part of the attack." He said 60 of the impacted students are currently enrolled and that driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers and even positive COVID-19 results were compromised as well.

"Los Angeles Unified takes student, family and employee privacy very seriously and has been implementing enhanced protections and procedures to ensure our data security," Kelanic said, adding they have notified some of the affected individuals and vendors.

(Reporting by Suzanne Smalley; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Suzanne Smalley


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:25pBritain scraps interviews for 12,000 asylum seekers to speed up process
RE
01:23pRansomware gang leaked Los Angeles student health records online
RE
01:22pAPA to drop a North Sea drilling rig as U.K. tax rate bites
RE
01:16pLondon court hearing in $577 million Trafigura nickel case due Friday
RE
01:10pWall Street falls as rate worries outweigh Nvidia cheer
RE
01:05pStocks fall, crude rebounds as higher rates expected
RE
01:02pTrump seeks to dismiss rape accuser Carroll's second defamation claim
RE
01:02pRussia's Putin discusses Karabakh crisis with Armenian PM - agencies
RE
12:56pEurope-minded Moldova feels the heat of Russia's war in Ukraine
RE
12:55pSpecial Counsel Seeks To Force Pence To Testify Before Jan. 6 Grand Jury - NYT
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. weekly jobless claims fall ; fourth-quarter growth trimmed
2Nvidia cheer ripples through chips as investors assess Fed minutes
3'Stubborn' food inflation leaves U.S. shoppers with slim appetite for o..
4Alibaba Group Announces December Quarter 2022 Results
5Hensoldt confirms forecasts - 2022 growth in line with expectations

HOT NEWS