Rapid Dose Therapeutics Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options and the Issuance of Warrants

BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE) , announces, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the granting of incentive stock options to purchase 4,490,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.24 per share. Each has a term of 2 years and vests equally every six months over the term. The grant of options is subject to the policies, and acceptance by, the Canadian Securities Exchange.



In addition, the Company announces, pursuant to an advisory agreement, the issuance of 200,000 Share Purchase Warrants having an Exercise Price of $0.24 per share for a two year term ending March 28, 2023.

Further, the Company announces, pursuant to an investment and public relations services agreement, the issuance of 200,000 Share Purchase Warrants having an Exercise Price of $0.24 per share for a two year term ending March 28, 2023.

About RDT

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian life sciences company providing innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™ choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry — including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. RDT is committed to continually create innovative solutions for humans, animals, and plants.

For more information, visit: www.rapiddose.ca

