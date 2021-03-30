Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options and the Issuance of Warrants

03/30/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE), announces, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the granting of incentive stock options to purchase 4,490,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.24 per share. Each has a term of 2 years and vests equally every six months over the term. The grant of options is subject to the policies, and acceptance by, the Canadian Securities Exchange.

In addition, the Company announces, pursuant to an advisory agreement, the issuance of 200,000 Share Purchase Warrants having an Exercise Price of $0.24 per share for a two year term ending March 28, 2023.

Further, the Company announces, pursuant to an investment and public relations services agreement, the issuance of 200,000 Share Purchase Warrants having an Exercise Price of $0.24 per share for a two year term ending March 28, 2023.

About RDT

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian life sciences company providing innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™ choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry — including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. RDT is committed to continually create innovative solutions for humans, animals, and plants.

For more information, visit: www.rapiddose.ca

For inquiries please contact:

 Mark UpsdellPat McCarthy
 CEOManaging Director Capital Markets
 mupsdell@rapid-dose.compmccarthy@leedejonesgable.com
 Ofc (416) 477-1052Ofc (416) 365-8012


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pTRIDENT ACQUISITIONS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:59pIGM BIOSCIENCES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
05:59pVG ACQUISITION CORP.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:59pHYDROFARM  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:59pBLACKBERRY : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:58pRemarks from Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Virtual Legislative Summit
PU
05:58pHORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:58pDARLING INGREDIENTS INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:58pYEW BIO P  : PHARM GROUP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
05:58pVERRA MOBILITY CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2BMW has got its timing right for beefing up electric cars
3Archegos losses tallied up, industry regulatory scrutiny grows
4Aviation startup Lilium to float in US via $3.3 billion SPAC deal
5Wall Street dips, with technology the biggest drag

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ