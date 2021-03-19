Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Closes Purchase and Amalgamation of Consolidated Craft Brands

03/19/2021 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the “Company”) (CSE: DOSE), is a Canadian life sciences company focused on innovative drug and active ingredient delivery solutions. The flagship product ‘QuickStrip™’ is a thin, orally dissolvable film infused with an active ingredient (nutraceuticals, cannabis or pharmaceuticals) that is delivered quickly into the bloodstream bypassing first-pass metabolism resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient.

The Company is announcing today that, further to its press release of March 8, 2021, it has closed the purchase and subsequent amalgamation of 2544737 Ontario Limited, operating as Consolidated Craft Brands (“CCB”), in a share transaction totalling $5,000,000 CDN. (Five million dollars Canadian). The transaction is an acquisition by RDT of CCB with CCB being amalgamated into a newly created subsidiary of RDT.

20,000,000 Units consisting of 1 common share and 1 common share purchase warrant have been issued subject to an eleven month escrow arrangement. Each common share has a deemed value of $0.25 per share while each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.375 per common share for a two year period from the issuance date.

In exchange, CCB becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of RDT. CCB brings CPG and Pharma manufacturing expertise, a Health Canada R&D License with developed proprietary formulations, branded products, several patent pending technologies for rapid onset beverage enhancements and a consortium of strategic alliances including First Nation majority shareholders. The balance sheet of CCB includes $3,000,000 in cash and cash equivalents including a repayable advance of $600,000 to RDT as an advance to closing of the transaction, equipment, inventory, patent pending technologies and the R&D License. In addition, liabilities in CCB are less than $50,000. The cash is now available to RDT to fund the ramp up of production to meet demand as it enters the Commercialization and Rapid Growth Phase in its development.

About RDT

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian life sciences company providing innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™ choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry — including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT also provides a turn-key Managed Strip Service Program enabling RDT’s QuickStrip™ proprietary cannabis delivery technology to be licensed to select operators in identified markets. RDT’s service-based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue and facilitate rapid expansion into emerging markets across multiple consumer segments. RDT is committed to continually create innovative solutions for humans, animals, and plants.

For more information, visit: www.rapiddose.ca

For inquiries please contact:

 Mark UpsdellPat McCarthy
 CEOManaging Director Capital Markets
 mupsdell@rapid-dose.com pmccarthy@leedejonesgable.com
 Ofc (416) 477-1052Ofc (416) 365-8012

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:47pFEDEX  : 2018 Commercial Aviation Fuel Consumption
PU
05:46pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Athenex, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ATNX
GL
05:45pNEXGEN ENERGY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:45pUAVS INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, TOP RANKED NATIONAL INVESTOR ATTORNEYS, Encourages AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – UAVS
GL
05:45pRapid Dose Therapeutics Closes Purchase and Amalgamation of Consolidated Craft Brands
GL
05:44pFaculty appalled there's no money for Laurentian in new government funding for postsecondary education
GL
05:43pWhile Apartheid ‘Lies Dead, Racism Lives On', Says United Nations Chief, as General Assembly Observes Day for Eliminating Racial Discrimination
PU
05:43pPFIZER  : Brazil Reaches Agreements to Buy 138 Million Doses of Vaccine From Pfizer, Janssen
DJ
05:42pNUTRALIFE BIOSCIENCES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:42pU.S. Fed to let bank-leverage exemption expire this month, will review rule
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. looks to Canada for minerals to build electric vehicles - documents
2Down and up again
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand -..
5CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, INC. : CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Rubraca® (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Surviva..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ