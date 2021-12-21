Log in
Rapid-Trace Announces New Contact Tracing Partnerships

12/21/2021 | 02:01pm EST
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid-Trace, a leading contact tracing company, is excited to announce partnerships with the following colleges and universities:

  • North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
  • University of Houston Downtown in Houston, Texas 
  • Blue Mountain Community College in Boardman, Oregon
  • Johnson County Community College, Overland Park, Kansas

Rapid-Trace will support each of these institutions with case investigation and contact tracing services.

With COVID-19 case levels rising, colleges and universities are increasing their contact tracing efforts. But it can be challenging to keep up when there's an outbreak on campus. For additional support, these institutions are turning to Rapid-Trace.

President Scott Rodriguez remarked, "Reports of increasing levels of the Delta variant and now the rapid spread of the Omicron variant are concerning. It's quite possible virus levels will rise on campus once students return from the holidays. If that happens, Rapid-Trace will be ready to perform the contact tracing necessary to contain the spread. This is reassuring for these colleges to know that we're here, should they need us."

Rapid‐Trace is dedicated to tracing and contacting individuals who have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID‐19 -- seven days a week and holidays. Teams of investigators and contact tracers do the investigations, manage the data, and provide support for students, faculty, and staff who may need health resources or assistance in isolating and quarantining.

Contact tracers at Rapid-Trace have all completed the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 contact tracing course and are trained on adherence to CDC guidelines, HIPAA rules, cybersecurity, and data management. Rapid-Trace observes strict protocol regarding confidentiality and data security and complies with each campus' own guidelines and health services procedures.

To learn more about Rapid-Trace support to higher education, health departments and businesses please visit https://www.rapid-trace.com. For contact tracing support options, please contact Angela Norbom a.norbom@rapid-trace.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


HOT NEWS