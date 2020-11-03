?>
Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rapid implementation of EU recovery instrument is key in enduring COVID crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 06:15am EST

Political leaders should avoid any premature unwinding of economic support

EU economic output might be 3% below pre-crisis level by end 2021

Falls in hours worked equivalent to 18 million full time jobs in Q3

Today, BusinessEurope published its Autumn Economic Outlook 2020 with figures suggesting that whilst the economic recovery is underway, it is uneven and uncertain. Even by the end of 2021, the EU economy will likely still be 3% below pre-crisis level.

Whilst official data show only marginal increases in EU unemployment, falls in hours worked are equivalent to 18 million full time jobs in Q3 of 2020. We expect official EU unemployment to increase to around 9% in 2021.

Following publication of the Outlook today, BusinessEurope's Director General Markus J. Beyrer commented: 'Following deep falls this spring, the EU economy began its recovery during the summer. But as recent days have emphasised, the path back to pre-COVID levels of economic output is likely to be long, uneven and uncertain. Underlining the challenges ahead, our Autumn Outlook suggests that even by the end of 2021, economic activity will still be around 3% below the pre-crisis level.

Given the resurgence of the virus, a very rapid implementation of the EU recovery instrument is essential in this enduring COVID crisis. At the same time, EU member states must avoid any premature unwinding of measures to support business and workers, such as wage subsidies and tax holidays, which would risk a new recession. With private investment having fallen considerably during the crisis, we need public investment to temporarily fill that gap. This means rapid agreement and implementation of the EU's Next Generation recovery instrument.

This recovery instrument represents both a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform our economies and a great opportunity to show that Europe can be the solution in times of crisis. Now is not the time to be pressing particular favoured projects, it is the time to unite.'

In more detail BusinessEurope's Autumn Economic Outlook shows:

  • We expect the EU economy to fall by 7.3% in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic and associated lockdowns, followed by growth of 5.0% in 2021, although the second wave of lockdowns and faster spread of the COVID-19 virus than expected in recent weeks clearly poses a downside risk to the forecast.
  • The economic impact is divergent across both sectors and geographically. Some EU member states face double-digit GDP drops this year, as opposed to a fall of around 3%-4% in other member states.
  • Business investment has been particularly hard hit, evidenced by both strong falls in businesses sentiment and capital good production.
  • Whilst official data shows only marginal increases in unemployment, falls in hours worked are equivalent to 18 million full time jobs in Q3. We expect official EU unemployment to increase to around 9% in 2021.

Disclaimer

BUSINESSEUROPE - The Confederation of European Business published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 11:14:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:25aJASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : Take part in the conference
PU
06:25aEHEALTH : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
06:25aDaniel Chandler elected Chairperson of Nickel Institute
PU
06:25aDIA DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION : launches its ‘Express Service' for home deliveries in 1 hour
PU
06:24aAVIENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:24aSIMCORP A/S : Invitation to Presentation of SimCorp's Q3 2020 Interim Report
AQ
06:23aCOLOPLAST A/S : - Announcement no. 12/2020 - Sustainability Report 2019/20
AQ
06:21aSANDVIK : seeks to step up pace of growth
RE
06:20aNATIXIS : Upskilling and reskilling to support successful career conversion - 11/03/20
PU
06:20aJTF INTERNATIONAL : Date of board meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL MARKETS UNDER TRUMP: Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
2EXCLUSIVE: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank wants out but sees no good options - sources
3Bayer takes $10 billion writedown, flags higher Roundup settlement bill
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Posts 3Q Loss; Backs 2020 Outlook
5ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD. : UK regulator, insurers, set for November court battle over COVID-19 case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group