Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rapid testing for Omicron: is a nose swab enough?

01/10/2022 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Guatemala receives the first flight with deportees from the U.S.

(Reuters) - The fast-spreading Omicron variant has made us more reliant on rapid at-home antigen tests to tell us if we have COVID-19. But should we be swabbing our throats as well as our noses?

For now, the guidance depends on where you live.

Some scientists have said people can transmit Omicron when it has infected their throat and saliva but before the virus has reached their noses, so swabbing the nostrils early in the infection will not pick it up.

A small recent U.S. study backed up that view. PCR tests of the saliva from 29 people infected with Omicron detected the virus on average three days before nose samples were positive in antigen, or so-called lateral flow, tests.

In general, rapid tests have a lower sensitivity than lab-processed PCR tests, meaning they produce more false negatives. But if you test positive, you almost certainly have COVID-19, making antigen tests a powerful tool in tackling the pandemic as demand for PCR tests due to Omicron overwhelms laboratories.

As a result of recent studies, some experts in the United States have now advised antigen test users should swab the throat before swabbing the nose.

All the antigen tests with emergency use authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration use nasal samples and it has expressed concerns over the safety of throat swabbing at home, saying users should follow manufacturers' instructions.

In Israel, a top health official has said people self-testing for COVID-19 should swab their throat as well as their nose when using rapid antigen tests, even if it goes against instructions issued by the manufacturer.

Some other countries, including the United Kingdom, have approved rapid antigen tests that swab both the throat and nose, or just the nose.

In Germany, the minister for health has said they will study how reliable rapid antigen tests are in detecting the Omicron variant and publish a list of the most accurate products.

(Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:27aU.S. wholesale inventories revised higher in November
RE
10:27aU.S. greenhouse gas emissions jumped 6.2% in 2021-report
RE
10:22aMexican auto production falls for fourth year running
RE
10:18aEU regulator could issue decision on Pfizer COVID-19 pill 'within weeks'
RE
10:18aMillion Indians get COVID vaccine boosters, hospitalisation low
RE
10:16aU.S. Senator Warren calls on Fed to release more ethics scandal information
RE
10:16aTake-Two to buy "FarmVille" maker Zynga for $11 billion in mobile gaming push
RE
10:14aFrance's CGT union calls Jan. 25 energy and mining sector strike
RE
10:11aTilray posts surprise profit on cost cuts, pledges more savings
RE
10:10aToronto index slips after spike in U.S. Treasury yields
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
3Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
4Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
5IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening

HOT NEWS