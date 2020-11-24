RapidRona : Self-Collection COVID-19 Kit is Awarded an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA

COVID-19 Testing Efforts Immediately Expanded with Scalable Platform

RapidRona, a technology-enabled medical device company, announced today it has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for its SARS-CoV-2 sample self-collection kit. The Chicago-based company is focused on delivering convenience, ease-of-use, and guaranteed turnaround times for in vitro diagnostic testing for COVID-19 as the pandemic runs into flu season, testing shortages continue, and lead times among the largest testing labs increase.

RapidRona leverages a growing network of dozens of independent CLIA-certified laboratories that want to help with the widely-criticized US testing shortage, but have no direct channel to do so. Our EUA, which can be found here, for the company’s Self-Collection Kit for COVID-19 samples allows it to initiate testing with these partners. The kit and online interface were designed to take the effort out of getting tested. No scheduling or lines. No contact or observation. No “brain-tickling” deep nasal swabs. Just a simple cotton swab of the nostrils that a patient-consumer can do in the comfort of their home, with contact-free pick-up and delivery to an authorized laboratory in RapidRona’s nationwide network. The sample then undergoes RT-PCR – the current gold standard for diagnostic accuracy – and the results are electronically transmitted to the patient.

Rob Parkinson, a partner at a Chicago-based PE firm, said, “As we figure out how to safely cope with the current state of things – whether seeing loved ones during the holidays or returning to work this winter –, the ease of taking a sample for COVID testing in the comfort of my home, and receiving results within 48 hours of pick-up provides peace of mind in a useful timeframe.”

This EUA supports RapidRona’s first commercial efforts to match unmet demand to disconnected test capacity. The Self-Collection COVID-19 Kit will initially be made available online in the coming weeks for patients with symptoms or known exposure. Notification of kit availability will first be made to those on a waiting list, available at its website. When the online platform launches, the test is expected to retail for $200 which includes all shipping, handling and service fees.

“The investment of time and money to create a network that connects the disconnected laboratory capacity in the United States makes this the first EUA granted to a company built for adaptive matching of regional supply and demand during a pandemic. We offer CLIA-certified laboratories the opportunity to participate in the US testing effort as their capacity ebbs and flows. That flexibility to match lab supply with patient demand in real-time is what enables RapidRona to consistently deliver test results within 48 business hours of taking the sample.” said Heather Mlodinow, CEO and co-founder of RapidRona. “At the same time, our Self-Collection Kit allows the patient-consumer to remain safely tucked up at home, not being exposed nor exposing others to COVID-19.”

About Rapid Rona Inc

RapidRona is committed to bringing faster in vitro diagnostic test results by the real-time distribution of patient demand across a nationwide network of CLIA-certified laboratories that have excess capacity. Founded in Chicago in March as a response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, RapidRona has received an FDA Emergency Use Authorization for an unsupervised, self-collection COVID-19 kit while contracting with labs that have tens of thousands of tests per day in capacity. The company plans to continue to augment its CLIA laboratory network, while also pursuing approval and development of additional products to leverage the testing capabilities of these dedicated partners.

