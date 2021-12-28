Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rapidly Emerging Digital Health Company DiRx Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding

12/28/2021 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DiRx, a digital health company that delivers significant savings on commonly prescribed, FDA-approved generic medicines through its online pharmacy platform without the need for insurance, today announced that it has successfully raised a total of $10 million in Series A funding, updating its previous announcement of having initially raised $5.75 million in September 2021 during the first phase of the round.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005157/en/

DiRx pharmacy - affordable medicine for all (Photo: Business Wire)

DiRx pharmacy - affordable medicine for all (Photo: Business Wire)

This funding will continue to power the expansion and national market reach of its innovative pharmacy model to more Americans. Similar to its $5 million Seed Round raised last year, this Series A round was also a private placement with healthcare-specialized investors including new as well as returning participants.

With over 40 million uninsured and 80 million underinsured Americans struggling with unaffordable out-of-pocket medicine costs, the DiRx model reduces the number of supply chain layers and offers low priced options for over 1,000 FDA-approved prescription generic medications, without requiring health insurance or any discount cards or coupons.

With medicine priced as low as $3 a month, DiRx offers a 12-month price guarantee - an industry first, protecting consumers from unexpected price fluctuations that are now part of the industry norm.

In addition to its direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital platform, DiRx is also gaining significant traction with institutional (B2B) partnerships that would offer similar pharmacy benefit cost advantages to larger groups within the health ecosystem such as self-insured employers, third party administrators, benefit managers and brokers.

“We’re so glad that our team’s successful launch of a high quality and meaningful digital platform supported by a premium customer experience has powered continued investor confidence in our strategic direction and execution capabilities. We’re encouraged by our investors’ clear understanding of the economic pain points in the current system and our ability to enhance medicine access and affordability for everyday Americans.”
Satish Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of DiRx

“We’re delighted that Americans in over 40 states have already started ordering their prescription medicines from us within just our first few weeks of launch and, in keeping with our 'medicine for all' focus, we will continue to evolve our platform to reach more people, as we champion everyone’s right to affordable medicine,” added Simone Grapini-Goodman, Chief Marketing Officer.

About DiRx

DiRx is an online pharmacy that delivers savings on commonly prescribed, FDA-approved generic medicines without the need for insurance. Founded by industry experts, DiRx draws a straight line from supply to demand to streamline the path between the manufacturer and the consumer. This lowers costs and makes more medicine accessible to more people. DiRx offers a viable model for businesses and community organizations while simplifying how consumers fill, pay for and receive maintenance medicine. To learn more, visit www.DiRxHealth.com.

For media inquiries, please contact DiRx media relations at press@dirxhealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.76% to Settle at $2.3714 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.59% to Settle at $2.2471 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.54% to Settle at $75.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.12% to Settle at $4.0550 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pZAPTEC : Share-based incentive program for all employees from 1.1.2022
AQ
03:00pRaskin eyed as Wall Street cop as Biden weighs Fed slate -WSJ
RE
02:57pDELTA AIR LINES : Winter weather, omicron variant impact holiday flight schedule
PU
02:57pF&M BANCORP : Mail Fraud, Explained
PU
02:51pPentagon awards contract for development of F-35 variant for unnamed ally
AQ
02:48pExclusive-From Kentucky to Arkansas, America's least-vaccinated states led in-store holiday shopping
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
3META : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
5Global shares rise as investors shrug off Omicron worries

HOT NEWS