Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Raptor Technologies Announces Support of Texas House Bill 204, Known as “Alyssa's Law”

04/14/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raptor Technologies CEO, Gray Hall, testified before the Texas House Public Education Committee on Tuesday, April 13 in support of House Bill 204. The new legislation known as “Alyssa’s Law” calls for Texas schools to install silent panic alert systems directly connected to first responders to improve emergency response times. If passed, Texas would be only the third state, joining New Jersey and Florida, to adopt this law.

Named in remembrance of Alyssa Alhadeff, a victim of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy, Alyssa’s Law is critical legislation that addresses the issue of response time when a life-threatening emergency occurs. The law calls for the installation of silent panic alarms that are directly linked to first responders, so they can get on the scene as quickly as possible, eliminate the threat, and triage any victims. State Representative Shawn Thierry, who wrote the Texas bill, invited Alyssa’s mother and founder of Make Our Schools Safe, Lori Alhadeff, to testify about the importance of the bill.

“We were all moved by Mrs. Alhadeff’s testimony. No parent should have to suffer through that type of loss. It drives home how a fast and informed response is vital to protect students, teachers, and staff, which is why Raptor fully supports Alyssa’s Law in Texas,” stated Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. “I strongly urged the Texas Legislature to pass this important legislation to set the standard for school safety in our home state.”

Raptor Technologies, the nation’s leading provider of integrated school safety software, was founded 19 years ago for the sole purpose of protecting every school. The company provides visitor, volunteer, and emergency management software, including Raptor Alert, a mobile silent panic alarm system, to K-12 schools nationwide. Raptor Alert is currently used by New Jersey and Florida school districts, where Alyssa’s Law is already in place, as well as in several Texas school districts.

“First responders need clear and contextual information in real-time to save lives during an emergency, and that is exactly what Raptor Alert provides,” continued Hall. “It allows school officials, teachers, and staff to report a critical incident with the simple tap of a mobile device to get responders on the scene as quickly as possible. This instant alert will expedite emergency response so responders can resolve the emergency and ultimately save lives.”

To learn more about Raptor, visit www.raptortech.com.

About Raptor Technologies®
Raptor is driven by its mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 35,000 K-12 U.S. schools to provide integrated visitor, volunteer and emergency management software, fulfilling a broad range of school safety requirements. Raptor also provides contactless COVID-19 health screenings and contact tracing reports that are helping schools reopen and keep students, staff and visitors safe. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit: www.raptortech.com.

Media Contact: Ida Yenney for Raptor Technologies, 818-419-0516, media@raptortech.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:54pMore than 100 companies sign letter opposing U.S. state voting restrictions
RE
01:54pBillions of Brood X Cicadas Set to Emerge Across 15 U.S. States This Spring
BU
01:54pPaul Kovacs, PE Joins Bowman Team as Key Leader in Chicago
BU
01:53pITRON  : Addressing Infrastructure Pressures in Asia-Pacific
PU
01:52pCHAMPIGNON BRANDS INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Champignon Brands Inc.
GL
01:52pClaritas Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Develop R-107 for PAH
GL
01:51pPRESS RELEASE  : Statement by Aareal Bank's Supervisory Board regarding the request for extension of the agenda: Supervisory Board recommends to reject the removal of three Supervisory Board members, and the election
DJ
01:51pINTRUSION Adamantly Refutes Unfounded Claims By A Short Report
GL
01:51pSTATEMENT BY AAREAL BANK'S SUPERVISORY BOARD REGARDING THE REQUEST FOR EXTENSION OF THE AGENDA : Supervisory Board recommends to reject the removal of three Supervisory Board members, and the election
EQ
01:49pAMEREN CORPORATION  : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast May 11, 2021
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase valued at $100 billion in Nasdaq debut
3Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks rally to record highs, dollar slips
5SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ