Rashtriya Ispat Nigam bags 'RAJBHASHA KEERTHI PURASKAR'-Awards



Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.(RINL) - Vishakhapatnam Steel plant (VSP), under Ministry of Steel is bestowed with 'Rajbhasha Keerti Puraskar'-FIRST PRIZE for effective implementation of Official Language Hindi for the year 2020-21. Shri DK Mohanty, D(C) & D (P) Addl. Charge, RINL, received the award from Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai on the occasion of National Hindi Day Celebrations in New Delhi.

TOLIC (Town Official Language Implementation Committee)- Undertaking, Visakhapatnam under the aegis of RINL also bagged 'Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar' - First Prize for the year 2020-21.

The award was received by Shri DK Mohanty, Chairman, TOLIC (PSU) and D(C) & D(P) Addl Charge, RINL from Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nishit Pramanik.Hindi Diwas Samaroh was presided over by the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Co-operation Minister Shri Amit Shah.

RINL-VSP has also received 'Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar - First Prize' for effective implementation of Hindi for the year 2019-20. Shri G Gandhi, Chief General Manager (HR) & Admn., RINL received the award.

'Sugandh', the In-house Magazine of RINL-VSP bagged 'Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar - First Prize' for the year 2018-19. Shri Lalan Kumar, GM (Rajbhasha) & Admn. Incharge, RINL and Member Secretary, TOLIC (PSU), Visakhapatnam was recipient of this award. He also received a Certificate of Recognition.

On this occasion, Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL congratulated RINL.

