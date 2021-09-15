Log in
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam bags 'RAJBHASHA KEERTHI PURASKAR'-Awards

09/15/2021 | 04:22am EDT
Ministry of Steel
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam bags 'RAJBHASHA KEERTHI PURASKAR'-Awards
Posted On: 15 SEP 2021 1:23PM by PIB Delhi

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.(RINL) - Vishakhapatnam Steel plant (VSP), under Ministry of Steel is bestowed with 'Rajbhasha Keerti Puraskar'-FIRST PRIZE for effective implementation of Official Language Hindi for the year 2020-21. Shri DK Mohanty, D(C) & D (P) Addl. Charge, RINL, received the award from Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai on the occasion of National Hindi Day Celebrations in New Delhi.

TOLIC (Town Official Language Implementation Committee)- Undertaking, Visakhapatnam under the aegis of RINL also bagged 'Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar' - First Prize for the year 2020-21.

The award was received by Shri DK Mohanty, Chairman, TOLIC (PSU) and D(C) & D(P) Addl Charge, RINL from Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nishit Pramanik.Hindi Diwas Samaroh was presided over by the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Co-operation Minister Shri Amit Shah.

RINL-VSP has also received 'Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar - First Prize' for effective implementation of Hindi for the year 2019-20. Shri G Gandhi, Chief General Manager (HR) & Admn., RINL received the award.

'Sugandh', the In-house Magazine of RINL-VSP bagged 'Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar - First Prize' for the year 2018-19. Shri Lalan Kumar, GM (Rajbhasha) & Admn. Incharge, RINL and Member Secretary, TOLIC (PSU), Visakhapatnam was recipient of this award. He also received a Certificate of Recognition.

On this occasion, Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL congratulated RINL.

*****

MV/SK



(Release ID: 1755013)Visitor Counter : 48


Disclaimer

Ministry of Steel of the Republic of India published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 08:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS