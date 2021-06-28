Rasmussen University : Opens Upgraded Campus in Tampa Bay Area—Second New Location in 2021

Tampa/Brandon campus relocates to expanded space in Brandon Town Center

Rasmussen University, a regionally accredited private university, today announced the relocation and opening of its brand-new Tampa/Brandon campus. Classes at the new campus, located at 330 Brandon Town Center Drive in Brandon, Fla., begin July 6. This campus evolution enables the University to offer students greater access to learning opportunities and provide adequate space for a growing student population, faculty and staff. It is also the second Rasmussen University campus upgrade in the Tampa Bay area this year. In January, Rasmussen began serving students at its new Central Pasco campus.

“The Rasmussen University Tampa/Brandon campus has grown to one of the largest Rasmussen campuses, creating a need for more classroom space, nursing and health sciences labs, and simulation equipment as well as faculty and staff space. Our nursing student population alone has grown nearly 240 percent over the past five years,” said Jamie Sperling, campus director, Rasmussen University – Tampa/Brandon. “We’re excited to announce the relocation and opening of our new Tampa/Brandon campus, which boasts innovative features to provide a unique learning environment and access to dynamic curriculum designed to prepare students for future career success.”

With more than 44,000 square feet, the new Tampa/Brandon campus is the second-largest campus footprint in Rasmussen history, right behind the new Central Pasco campus. The new facility includes large classrooms with A/V equipment, a high-tech Simulation Center, virtual simulation classroom, wellness room and new health sciences and nursing labs. Staff and students will also have access to expanded offices, a lounge and quiet commons spaces, staff area, debrief rooms, board room and study spaces.

“The majority of residential students enrolled at Rasmussen University – Tampa/Brandon are health sciences and nursing students,” said Sperling. “To continue to evolve as a pioneer in the field of career-focused education, we’ve upgraded our health sciences and nursing learning environments with new, larger classrooms and labs, including a Simulation Center with new equipment and technology. Non-health sciences and nursing students also have access to the new classrooms and expanded student lounge, computer labs and study spaces.”

The new facility is just five miles from the former Tampa/Brandon campus, which first began serving students in the Tampa Bay area in 2010. The new site at Brandon Town Center is a high-traffic location with convenient access from Interstate 75. The Rasmussen community also has access to shops, nearby restaurants and other resources that are within walking distance.

For more information about the Rasmussen University Tampa/Brandon campus and its degree offerings, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/locations/florida/tampa-brandon/.

To learn more about Rasmussen University’s more than 50 degree programs, including its suite of the lowest-cost Master’s degree programs in America*, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/.

*Low-cost claim based on list of comparable programs at regionally accredited institutions at OnlineU. Most Affordable Online Master's Programs, April 2021.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN UNIVERSITY:

Rasmussen University is a regionally accredited private university dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through high-demand and flexible educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferrable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 23 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student’s first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005205/en/