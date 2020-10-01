Ratas will discuss the European digital revolution and the EU's external relations at an extraordinary Council meeting

Stenbock House, 1 October 2020 - Today and tomorrow, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas will participate in an extraordinary meeting of the heads of state and government of the Member States in Brussels. The Council will discuss foreign affairs, including the situation in Belarus and relations with Turkey and China. The agenda also includes the single market, industrial policy, and the digital revolution.

According to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, the Council will focus on many strategically important foreign relations near Europe and also with countries further afield. 'We must also find ways to alleviate the growing tensions and solutions for working together on major global challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. It is important that the European Union speaks with one voice and stands for values and interests,' said Prime Minister Ratas.

Speaking about the situation in Belarus, Prime Minister Ratas considered it extremely important for the European Union to impose sanctions quickly. 'This is a very significant issue for the whole EU, with which we must send a signal as quickly and clearly as possible,' Ratas said.

On Friday, the Council will focus on issues that are important for improving the functioning of the European internal market and increasing competitiveness. 'The new long-term budget and the relaunch plan will enable us to develop the European economy so that, together with the green and digital revolution, it will help to improve the lives of Europeans. There are many successful technology companies in Europe, but we need to create the conditions so there could be even more of them. We should aim to make Europe the leader in the digital world and in innovation in the next decade. We also want Europe to be a global leader in the development of new public e-services, cyber security, data management, and artificial intelligence,' said Ratas, citing the European Commission's initiative to create a secure European e-identity framework. 'Estonia submitted its proposals a year ago. We know from experience how the development of the digital society and e-services have made people's lives easier. In addition, they save time and money. All Europeans must have the same opportunity,' he added.

Today, EU leaders will talk about foreign affairs, in particular relations with Turkey and the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, as well as the latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh. The heads of state and government will also discuss relations with China, the situation in Belarus, and the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

On Friday, the second day of the Council, the leaders of the member states will discuss ways to deepen and strengthen the single market. They will also discuss increasing the ambition of industrial policy and global competitiveness, as well as accelerating the digital revolution.

The meeting will conclude with a summary of the state of negotiations with the United Kingdom.

Before the Council, a meeting of the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark (NB6) will take place.

On the morning of Friday, 2 October, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and his Latvian, Lithuanian, and Polish colleagues will meet with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the topic of connecting the Baltic electricity system to Europe.

More information on the Council and a more detailed timetable: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/meetings/european-council/2020/10/01-02/