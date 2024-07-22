Sometimes all it takes is a small spark to light the fuse. Between a better-than-expected CPI, a rather dovish Jerome Powell and the anti-China rhetoric of the White House candidates, the financial markets have had a lot of news to digest, reflected in a particularly rapid sector rotation.

Before diving into this weekly interest-rate column, I'd like to ask you a simple question: who really controls the market? For indices to rise, investors need to purchase stocks. And to do that, you need money. So where does it come from? There are three main sources:

The savings of individual economic players and the fruits of their previous investments

Companies switching their cash or other investments to the equity market

A fall in interest rates, resulting in an increase in the money supply, which in turn stimulates corporate growth via investment, which in turn boosts wages, employee savings and individual investment.

This third source is by far the most powerful, since it sparks a cascade of consequences in the more or less long term. You can see why investors have been trying for months to anticipate the date of the first rate cut in the United States. With a significant increase in the first rate cut in September, potentially followed by two more by the end of the year, the stock market horizon has brightened considerably. This is all the more true as recent figures on the health of the US economy continue to support the scenario of a soft landing. The ingredients are now in place for broader participation in the stock market rally underway since October 2023. U.S. real estate stocks, for example, have performed particularly well over the past week, in tandem with the scheduled interest rate cuts. The same applies to utilities and financials.

Source: Bloomberg, RRG graph

Of course, this rotation in favor of interest-rate-sensitive stocks must come at the expense of other sectors, including telecoms (which include Alphabet and Netflix), consumer discretionary and technology stocks.

As a reminder, the US 10-year remains in a short-term downtrend, characterized by a descending channel in progress since late April, whose lower limit it is nevertheless testing at around 4.14%. An intermediate rebound could therefore materialize initially, before continuing the decline towards 4.06/00%. However, if you want to bet on such an intermediate move, we think it would be more interesting to bet on the French OAT, whose 10-year yield has returned to the lower limit of its upward channel since January 2024, at 3.07/04%.