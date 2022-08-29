Rate fever propels dollar, wallops stocks and bonds

(Updates prices to close)
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - World stocks slumped on
Monday as the growing risk of more aggressive U.S. and European
interest rate hikes inflicted more pain on bond markets and
pushed the dollar to new 20-year highs, as recession fears
mount.
Two-year U.S. yields surged to a high of around
3.49%, the highest since late 2007 and far above the 10-year
at 3.11%. Yields also jumped across Europe.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole
symposium on Friday the Fed would raise rates as high as needed
to restrict growth, and keep them there "for some time" to bring
down inflation running well above its 2% target.
European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel added to
market unease. She warned on Saturday that central banks risk
losing public trust and must act forcefully to curb inflation,
even if that drags their economies into a recession.
Investors waking up to the reality that rates would remain
high even as recession risk grows sold off risky assets.
The S&P 500 index fell 0.66% to its lowest in a month
after a day of choppy trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
lost 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1%.
European stocks fell 0.8% to their lowest in over
five weeks, and Japan's blue-chip Nikkei slid 2.7%.
London markets were closed for a holiday, while MSCI's
world equity index fell 1% to a one-month low.
"The message from Jackson Hole was loud and clear and not
what markets were expecting," said Nordea chief analyst Jan von
Gerich.
"Central banks need convincing evidence that inflation is
coming down. That is bad news for the economy and risk appetite
and raises the risk of a deeper recession if we get more rapid
rate hikes."
Investors ramped up U.S. and euro zone rate hike bets, with
markets pricing in a greater chance of 75 basis point hikes from
the Fed and ECB in September.
Fed funds futures priced in as high as a 73% chance
the Fed will hike by 75 basis points, and rates peaking at 3.75%
to 4.0%.
"Markets are focusing on discussing the message of
'coordinated tightening' from Jackson Hole as ECB and Fed appear
to have re-committed to creating price stability: yields are
shooting higher and risk assets are quite a bit lower since last
week," said Lars Sparreso Lykke Merklin, senior analyst at
Danske Bank.
Much might depend on what U.S. August payrolls figures show
this Friday. Analysts are looking for a moderate rise of 285,000
following July's blockbuster 528,000 gain.
HUNKER DOWN
As investors hunkered down for front-loaded rate hikes, key
gauges of equity market volatility shot up.
The CBOE Volatility index, widely dubbed Wall
Street's fear index, rose to its highest since mid-July. The
euro STOXX volatility index, the European equivalent,
jumped to its highest level in six weeks.
"Chair Powell and the Fed make it crystal clear that their
job fighting inflation remains unfinished," researchers at
Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients. "The path for stocks
from here will be determined by earnings, where we still see
material downside."
The aggressive chorus from central banks lifted short-term
yields globally, while further inverting the Treasury curve as
investors priced in an eventual economic downturn.
This all benefited the safe-haven dollar, which briefly shot
to a fresh two-decade peak at 109.48 against a basket of
major currencies.
The dollar hit a five-week high on the yen and was last up
0.8% at 138.72, with bulls looking to re-test its July
top of 139.38.
Sterling sank to a 2-1/2-year low around $1.1649 as
Goldman Sachs warned Britain was heading for recession. The euro
dropped to as low as $0.99145, not far from last
week's two-decade trough of $0.99005, but was last up 0.3% at
$0.9997
The Dutch September gas delivery contract
dropped as much as 11% as Germany's economy minister said he
expected prices to fall soon as Germany is making progress on
its storage targets, with facilities nearly 83% full and set to
hit its 85% Oct. 1 goal in early September.
Supply fears pushed natural gas futures in Europe 38% higher
last week, adding further fuel to the inflation bonfire as a
three-day halt to Russian natural gas supplies through its main
pipeline to Europe will start on Wednesday.
German benchmark power prices, meanwhile, breached 1,000
euros per megawatt hour for the first time on Monday.
"I struggle to understand the sense of sharp (ECB) interest
rate hikes. The big problem is energy supply, and right now it
doesn't look we can get out any time soon," said Carlo
Franchini, head of institutional clients at Banca Ifigest in
Milan.
"Such a sharp rise in such a complicated economic picture
will put companies and households in a very difficult situation.
Trading volumes are really thin. I think it would be worth sell
into any rally even though the word rally doesn't seem
appropriate."
The rise of the dollar and yields has depressed gold,
which was last flat at $1,737.45 an ounce.
Oil prices swung higher on speculation OPEC+ could cut
output at a Sept. 5 meeting. U.S. crude recently rose 4%
to $96.82 per barrel and Brent was at $104.77, up 3.7%
on the day.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; additional reporting by Yoruk
Bahceli, Sam Indyk, Danilo Masoni and Wayne Cole, Editing by
Susan Fenton, Christina Fincher, Carmel Crimmins, Tomasz
Janowski and Richard Chang)