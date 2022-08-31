Rate hike bets buoy euro and bolster U.S. dollar

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The dollar was firm on
Wednesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and
hawkish Federal Reserve comments pointed to higher interest
rates, while rate-hike bets in Europe also have the common
currency clinging on above parity.
German inflation running at its highest in nearly 50 years
and a growing chorus of European Central Bank officials calling
for big rate hikes has markets pricing a better-than-even chance
of a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike next week.
The euro rose 0.16% to $1.0032 in the Asia trade,
which if sustained would make for a third session of gains in a
row, though it is still nearly 2% down for the month. Eurozone
inflation data is due at 0900 GMT.
"The story in Europe is really not any better. The only
thing that is kind of holding the euro just around parity is
this hawkish rhetoric coming from ECB speakers," said Rodrigo
Catril, a currency strategist at National Australia Bank.
"The inflation numbers we got from Germany are kind of
setting expectations for a strong number as well coming for the
euro zone today."
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, hovered at 108.64, just below a
two-decade peak of 109.48 made on Monday. It has climbed about
2.7% for the month, and is on track for a third straight month
of gains.
Meanwhile, sterling gained 0.21% to $1.1679, after
hitting a fresh 2-1/2-year low of $1.1622 overnight. The sliding
yen steadied at 138.61 per dollar.
Chinese data out on Wednesday showed that factory activity
in the world's second-largest economy contracted again in
August, as new COVID infections, the worst heatwaves in decades
and a property sector crisis weighed on production.
Commodity currencies such as the Aussie were little fazed by
the weak China data, however, having been battered by a strong
U.S. dollar overnight. The Australian dollar was up
0.31% to $0.68755, though that is after a 0.7% overnight fall.
The kiwi was up 0.19% to $0.6140, after having slid
0.43% overnight.
Likewise, the Chinese offshore yuan was kept under pressure
at 6.9029 per dollar.
All eyes remain on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on
Friday, with a robust job openings data released overnight
potentially foreshadowing a strong showing at the end of the
week, making the case for more aggressive rate hikes.
New York Fed chief John Williams told the Wall Street
Journal that it will "take some time" before interest rates
would be cut, while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said:
"I don't think we are done tightening."
Traders are now pricing in about a 72.5% chance of a 75 bps
Fed funds rate hike next month.
Cryptocurrencies were staging a rebound on Wednesday, with
Bitcoin up 2.86% to $20,385, and Ether,
the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, up 5.45% to
$1,606.3.
(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Sam Holmes and Kim Coghill)