Rate traders see risk of more than four U.S. Fed hikes this year after hawkish Powell

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve
Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday have led short-term interest
rate traders to begin pricing for the possibility that the U.S.
central bank could raise rates more than four times this year.
The Fed signaled it is likely to raise U.S. interest rates
in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that
month as well.
At the news conference Powell also repeatedly emphasized the
economy's underlying strength and inflation's persistence, and
refused to rule out more aggressive tightening as needed.
“I do not think Fed Chair Powell could have been more
hawkish during his press conference than if he raised rates
today,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global
Holdings in New York.
Fed funds futures traders are now pricing for 4.4 hikes by
December, after previously fully pricing for 4 increases.
Powell "underscored that this period is nothing like the end
of the last expansion as inflation is much higher. He is
implying that they will need to move faster than back then,”
analysts at Bank of America said on Wednesday in a report.
“Bottom line, the risks are skewed to more than 4 hikes this
year.”
Powell’s hawkish bent also sent yields on short-and
intermediate-dated Treasuries to two-year highs. Two-year yields
rose to 1.16% while five-year yields
increased to 1.70%.
