While the timing of the first rate cut is still a matter of debate within the financial community, rates traders have long since revised their plans in the light of macroeconomic data and the sometimes shaky rhetoric of the major central banks.

While history does not necessarily repeat itself in the same way, it does provide a valuable guide to understanding the current tectonics and their potential implications.

The chart below shows the outlook for interest rates in December 2024. As can be seen, expectations were clearly on the downside throughout the second half of 2023. Then things started to change, as inflation began to stabilize at levels well above the 2% target. Thus, in the UK, the US, the Eurozone and even more recently in Switzerland, expected rate levels have steadily risen.

Source: Bloomberg

In the United States, for example, Fed Funds are expected to end the year at 5.08%, compared with 5.50% at present, which would at best correspond to a rate cut.

Fortunately, the publication of a PCE Core, the inflation measure favored by members of the US Federal Reserve, came out in line with expectations at +0.3% monthly and +2.8 year-on-year. Personal spending in the US continues to decline, a sign that the economy is slowing somewhat. And as a reminder, in the current context, bad news is good news, that's all it took to send bond yields into a tailspin. As a result, the US 10-year is back on track at 4.52%, while its European counterpart is at 2.67%. So far, so good. However, we'll be on the lookout for a possible tipping point when inflation fears give way to fears of a recession, with the corollary of lower earnings forecasts. But that's another story.