Rates: a disappointing final session of 2023 in Europe

No champagne year-end for bonds: despite the absence of any economic data, central bank speeches or geopolitical events, this final session of the 2023 vintage ended with a clear consolidation of the European fixed-income markets.



Our OATs rallied by +9pts to 2.56%, Bunds by +8.5 to 2.025%, Italian BTPs by +10pts to 3.7030%.



Our OATs erased all their gains since December 15, but flirted with their mid-January levels (as if rates hadn't doubled since December 21, 2022).

They have eased by -15 to -20pts over the past year, while rates are still effectively fixed at 4.00%, and will remain so for several more months.

Investors are anticipating a 150-pt cut in the ECB's key rate, in a replication of the FED's supposed easing (UBS puts it at the equivalent of 10 moves of -25pts).



No figures from the US on Friday either, but T-Bonds are proving far more resilient than Bunds or OATs, with only +1Pts on the US '10-yr' at 3.865%, a level comparable to mid-July.



The '30 yr' is down 2pts to 4.01%, but paradoxically the yields on the '1yr' and '2yr' are up -3 and -2pts to 4.782% and 4.261% respectively... the '3m' is down -5pts to 5.345%, as economists are betting that the US electoral calendar means that monetary easing will have to start very early in the year, in order to adopt a more neutral stance by October November 2024.



In conclusion, long rates in Europe are -relative to their US counterparts- well ahead of the ECB's hoped-for initiatives, with bets on inflation actually being brought down to 2.5% by the end of 2024.

As if the "base effects" so favorable in 2023 (lower raw materials and energy costs) were to continue over the coming quarters, without any notable price rebounds likely to make central bankers more circumspect.







