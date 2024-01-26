Rates: heavy-handedness to close a gray and mediocre week

The singular rise in stock market indices was in stark contrast to the bond markets, which continued to deteriorate.



To sum up: the CAC40 is at its highest for the year (and in history), while Bunds and OATs are at their lowest (give or take a few tenths).



In the aftermath of Ch.Lagarde's speech (in which she managed to avoid upsetting the markets by offering them no incentives), Bunds have rallied +2pts to 2.303%, our OATs are down +2.7pts to 2.80%, and Italian BTPs remain virtually unchanged at 3.8232%.

Over the week, the above-mentioned Treasury bonds held close to their lows, while the CAC40 gained +3.5%.



In the Eurozone, French household confidence improved again in January, according to the Insee synthetic indicator, which gained two points to 91, but remains well below its long-term average (100 between January 1987 and December 2023).



On the other hand, German household sentiment deteriorated sharply as February approached, according to the monthly survey by the GfK institute, further darkening the picture for the German economy at the start of the year.



The consumer sentiment index, calculated on the basis of a survey of 2,000 people, sank to -29.7 points, compared with -25.4 in January.



In the U.S., a mediocre week for treasuries, with a stabilization on Friday at 4.145%, validating a weekly rise of +7 points.



The most eagerly awaited figure of the week was the inflation index - or PCE price - which came in at +2.6% annualized in December 2023, stable compared with November, according to the Commerce Department.



Excluding food and energy, two usually volatile categories, however, the index fell from +3.2% to +2.9% month-on-month, again in line with expectations at broke



Another very vigorous figure: consumer spending in the US rose by 0.7% last month compared with November, on income growth of just 0.3% month-on-month, according to the Commerce Department.



Growth in consumer spending was therefore slightly higher than the 0.5% anticipated by Jefferies, while growth in US household incomes was fully in line with the broker's forecast.

Across the Channel, Gilts tightened by +1.5pts, ending the week at exactly 4.000%.





