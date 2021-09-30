Log in
Rates of employment, unemployment and economic activity - August 2021

09/30/2021 | 03:22am EDT
The employment rate of the aged 15-64 years (the percentage share of the employed in the population aged 15-64 years), seasonally adjusted, reached 74.8% in August 2021 and increasedby 0.7 percentage point (p. p.) compared to that in August 2020. The male employment rate was 81.7%; the female employment rate was 67.6%, both seasonally adjusted. The employment rate of persons aged 15-29 years, seasonally adjusted, was 45.7%, in the age group of 30-49 years it reached 87.5%, and in the age group of 50-64 years it amounted to 77.6%.

The general unemployment rate of the aged 15-64 years (the percentage share of the unemployed in the labour force, that is in the total number of the employed and the unemployed (that means economically active persons)), seasonally adjusted, reached 3.0% in August 2021 and increased by 0.2 p. p., year-on-year. The male unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, amounted to 2.3%; the female unemployment rate reached 3.7%.

The economic activityrate of the aged 15-64 years (the percentage share of the number of the economically active in the total number of persons of this age group), seasonally adjusted, reached 77.1% and rose by 0.9 p. p.compared to that in August 2020. Following the seasonal adjustment, the male economic activity rate (83.6%) exceeded the female economic activity rate by 13.4 p. p.

"August 2021 was, as for the labour market, already an absolutely standard period without an influence of the covid-19 disease. The number of hours worked roughly corresponded to the years before the pandemic and also the economic activity has noticeably increased since this year's spring," Dalibor Holý, Director of the Labour Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics Department of the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO), comments on the results.

Eurostat,in itspress release,publishesthe monthlyunemployment rate, identical in terms of the methodology applied, butforthe age group of15-74years. In the Czech Republic, the general unemployment rate for the aged 15-74 years in August 2021 was 2.9%, while the data are based on the Labour Force Sample Survey results for the corresponding month.

Appended Tables 1 and 2 contain methodologically consistent time series of basic indicators of the labour market and seasonally adjusted absolute numbers of the employed persons and of the unemployed ones, starting in 1993. Table 3 has been added, with average numbers of hours actually worked, broken down by employees and the self-employed. This special table is not seasonally adjusted - the data can be compared only year-on-year (having in mind different numbers of working days).

______________________Notes:
Responsible head at the CZSO: DaliborHolý, Director of the Labour Market and Equal Opportunities Statistics Department,phone number: (+420) 274 052 694, e-mail: dalibor.holy@czso.czContact person: Ilona Mendlová, Unit for Labour Forces, Migration, and Equal Opportunities, phone number: (+420) 274 054 380, e-mail: ilona.mendlova@czso.czData source: CZSO, Labour Force Sample Survey (LFSS), which is conducted in selected private households; collective accommodation establishments are not included in the survey. The LFSS results have been grossed up to the total population of the Czech Republic using data of the population statistics as at 1 January 2021 and the prediction of the population development in the following eight months.
Time series are updated in the course of seasonal adjustment as the whole series except for Table 3. End of data collection: 20 September 2021End of preliminary data processing: 24 September 2021Next News Release will be published on: 2 November 2021

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:21:06 UTC.


HOT NEWS