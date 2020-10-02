Log in
Rates on long-term deposits in tenge were revised

10/02/2020 | 09:50am EDT

Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund (KDIF) approved the maximum recommended rates for deposits in tenge for November 2020. The business information centre of Kapital.kz had been informed by KDIF.

Changes in the maximum recommended rates have occurred for long-term deposits, which are calculated based on market trends when a decrease or increase in rates forms the banking sector.

As a result of the decrease in market rates on term deposits for 12 and 24 months, the maximum recommended rates on them decreased by 0.4 and 0.1 percentage points, respectively. This reflects the low interest of banks in this product, since they are more mobile than savings deposits.

At the same time, the decrease in market rates on savings deposits with a maturity of 24 months by 0.3 percentage points indicates a transition to a more conservative policy of bank funding, taking into account the likely decrease in the interest margin due to the economic downturn caused by quarantine measures.

For the rest of deposits in national currency, the maximum recommended remuneration rates remained at the same level.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Kazakhstan published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 13:49:03 UTC
