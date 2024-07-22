Rates: serene post-Biden, little volatility in the absence of stats

The 'post-announcement' session (Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race) was neither particularly exciting nor volatile, but 'things are starting to happen'.



The '10-yr' is up 3pts to 4.2700%, the '2-yr' +2.6pts to 4.533%... and the '30-yr' +3.2pts to 4.482%.



Within 5Pts, the US T-Bond yield curve (taking the extremes) is about to turn positive for the first time since 2022.

The spread between 10-year and 2-year Treasuries has also been negative since July 6, 2022... and so has been for a record 750 days (that'll be 750 on Thursday to be precise, the 2nd longest sequence since the 624-day sequence from August 1978 to April 1980 and preceded a double-dip recession).



In previous economic cycles, every time the yield curve rapidly steepens back above zero, a recession ensues in the months that follow.



In Europe, Bunds are +2.5pts at 2.497%, our OATs +1.5 basis points (at 3.145%), Italian BTPs remain virtually stable at 3.765%.



On the statistics front, there were no major macroeconomic data on Monday's agenda.

Publications start up again tomorrow with preliminary PMI indices, business climate indices in France and Germany, second-quarter US growth and the PCE price index (based on US household income and spending).



