Rates: serene post-Biden, little volatility in the absence of stats
The '10-yr' is up 3pts to 4.2700%, the '2-yr' +2.6pts to 4.533%... and the '30-yr' +3.2pts to 4.482%.
Within 5Pts, the US T-Bond yield curve (taking the extremes) is about to turn positive for the first time since 2022.
The spread between 10-year and 2-year Treasuries has also been negative since July 6, 2022... and so has been for a record 750 days (that'll be 750 on Thursday to be precise, the 2nd longest sequence since the 624-day sequence from August 1978 to April 1980 and preceded a double-dip recession).
In previous economic cycles, every time the yield curve rapidly steepens back above zero, a recession ensues in the months that follow.
In Europe, Bunds are +2.5pts at 2.497%, our OATs +1.5 basis points (at 3.145%), Italian BTPs remain virtually stable at 3.765%.
On the statistics front, there were no major macroeconomic data on Monday's agenda.
Publications start up again tomorrow with preliminary PMI indices, business climate indices in France and Germany, second-quarter US growth and the PCE price index (based on US household income and spending).
