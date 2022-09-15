Ratings agency Scope sees little room for abrupt change after Italy vote

MILAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Any new government in Italy will
have little room for rolling back reforms or pursuing
"unorthodox" economic policies because of political and market
constraints, Scope Ratings said in a report seen by Reuters on
Thursday.
A conservative bloc of Giorgia Meloni's hard-right Brothers
of Italy, Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza
Italia looks set to win a parliamentary majority in the Sept. 25
vote, with financial markets already on alert about the policy
changes their coalition may pursue after the election.
Still, Scope Ratings said Italy would likely stay on its
reform track, adding this scenario supported its 'BBB+' rating
with a 'stable' outlook for Italy.
"We believe the constraints any Italian government faces
once in power will significantly curtail its room for maneuver
and thus ultimately determine a narrow set of economic policy
options," the ratings agency said in the report.
There are concerns that a new government might shy away from
some of the reforms needed to ensure Italy gets access to around
200 billion euros ($199 billion) in EU funds for its post-COVID
Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).
The rightist alliance manifesto promised steep tax cuts,
early retirement and amnesties to settle ongoing tax disputes,
which look hard to implement in a country whose public debt is
targeted at 147% of GDP this year.
"A far-right coalition able to implement its policy agenda
over several years is not a given even if the parties win a
parliamentary majority, considering significant policy
differences in many areas and rivalry between their leaders,"
Scope added.
The ratings agency also mentioned Italy's checks and
balances and a public at odds with some of the parties'
preferences as potential hurdles.
"The risks that Italy postpones or even reverses reforms and
prudent fiscal policy over the coming 12 to 18 months are
manageable," it said.
According to Scope, Italian public debt is likely to remain
at around 145%-150% of GDP over the coming years, resulting in
gross financing needs of around 25%-30% of GDP.
"With the 10-year BTP (yield) already at around 4%, this
implies very limited, if any, fiscal space for Italy's next
government given the country's weak medium-term growth outlook,"
the agency added.
(Reporting by Alessia Pé and Sara Rossi, editing by Agnieszka
Flak)