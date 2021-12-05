Log in
Ravendex - Next Gen Non-Custodial DEX on Cardano Blockchain and Launchpad Powered by Cardano Blockchain

12/05/2021 | 03:25pm EST
Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2021) - Ravendex primarily ranks to be the first non-custodial decentralized exchange and Launchpad powered by the Cardano Blockchain.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/106649_a53328c6f4d619d5_001.jpg


Figure 1 Ravendex - Next Gen Non-Custodial DEX On Cardano Blockchain And Launchpad Powered By Cardano Blockchain

It features four multi-function liquidity pools which are as mentioned below:

  • Constant-product pool
  • Stable pool
  • Multi-asset pool
  • Dynamic pool

APY rates were initially lower than other lending platforms on various blockchains, such as AAVE on Ethereum. Due to Cardano Blockchains speed and low transaction costs, the utilization of borrowed funds and overall returns to investors were greater and more efficient than other networks.

Decentralized Automated Market Maker System

Soon, the much-anticipated decentralized automated market maker system, RavenDex, will be available for trading. This means an investor can transfer tokens across blockchains without a third party, like an exchange.

RavenDex's decentralized asset exchange utilizes HTLC technology. The protocol ensures the exchange if everyone agrees. On the other hand, those who do not complete the operation will be refunded.

Staking For Revenue

As revealed by Ravendex, $RAVE holders may stake their tokens to receive $RAVE rewards via a simple web interface. Ravendex will debut its staking platform sooner than anticipated. Thus, making Ravendex a more lucrative platform for early adopters.

With a Non-Fungible Token Staking Protocol, Ravers may stake their rare digital collectibles and earn reward points. WHEN LAUNCHED, $RAVE token holders may use the staking platform to earn up to 25% more.

Each cycle, the stake is determined by the quantity of $RAVE allocated. Holding $RAVE allows investors to give liquidity to DEX projects and earn a share of the fees. Similar to staking.

About Ravendex

Ravendex is one of the first applications in the Cardano Ecosystem to use the newly announced Alonzo Hard Fork upgrade, which allows smart contracts to deposit assets and receive interest according to pre-defined parameters.

Media Links

Github: https://github.com/Ravendexlabs

Telegram: http://t.me/ravendexlabs

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ravendexlabs

Contact Channels:

Company Name: Ravendex Labs

Contact Name: Raven

Email: hello@ravendex.io

Location: Dublin, Ireland

Website: https://ravendex.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106649


© Newsfilecorp 2021
