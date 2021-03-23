Ravensburger Selects Kenco Logistics to Provide Distribution, eCommerce Fulfillment, and Transportation Management Services

Kenco Logistics, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, announced today that Ravensburger has selected the company to provide supply chain services supporting their North American business. A German game, playset, and toy company, Ravensburger's extensive growth led to the decision to outsource its warehousing, distribution, and transportation functions.

"We chose Kenco Logistics because of its leadership in logistics, technology and proven track record in serving the retail sector across North America," said Joerg Starke, Chief Operating Officer of Ravensburger North America. "Their company culture is also an excellent fit with our culture."

Kenco Logistics will provide Retail Distribution, Transportation Management, and eCommerce fulfillment from Kenco’s multi-client facility in Jeffersonville, Indiana. This allows Ravensburger shared use of the building, equipment, labor, and warehouse management system (WMS) and provides Ravensburger with growth flexibility.

“We have excellent solutions for manufacturers serving the retail, specialty retail, and the rapidly expanding e-commerce channel. We look forward to our partnership with Ravensburger and supporting their supply chain goals and North American growth plans,” said David Caines, Chief Operating Officer of Kenco Logistics. “Our Jeffersonville facility is an excellent location for a distribution center.”

About Ravensburger Games ("Ravensburger)

Founded in 1883 in Ravensburg, Germany, the company's creator, Otto Maier, had a vision of combining entertainment and education. With a motto of "learning by doing," Ravensburger has evolved from being a playset and toy company to becoming a world leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of jigsaw puzzles, 3D puzzles, arts and crafts products, science kits, and other family games accessories sold throughout Europe and North America.

About Kenco

Kenco provides integrated logistics solutions that include distribution and fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management, material handling services, real estate management, and information technology—all engineered for Operational Excellence. Woman-owned and financially strong, Kenco has built lasting customer relationships for 70 years. Kenco’s focus is on common sense solutions that drive uncommon value. Also, connect with Kenco on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and the Kenco Blog.

